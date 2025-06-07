Is ‘Human Kibble’ the Ultimate Lazy Meal Prep or Just Another Silly Viral Trend?

There’s meal prepping, and then there’s dumping 19 finely chopped ingredients into a steel bowl and calling it lunch. TikToker William Kim (@myfoodisme2) has gone viral for doing exactly that, sparking a wave of fascination—and mild horror—over what viewers quickly dubbed “human kibble.”

Kim’s recipe includes vegetables, chicken breast, tofu, grains, and legumes, all chopped and cooked together into one big batch. It’s not pretty, but it’s practical. Kim says he’s eaten this mix “all day, every day for the past five years,” and his 6.3 million views suggest people are curious—even if they’re not quite sold.

Some commenters praised the idea for its simplicity. “I was just complaining the other day that I wish people kibble existed because I’m sick of trying to figure out what to eat,” one person wrote. Others were less enthusiastic: “This is almost exactly what I make for my dogs.”

So, is this a streamlined approach to nutrition or a glorified survival ration? According to registered dietitian Gisela Bouvier, it’s a bit of both. “The ‘human kibble’ trend presents benefits, but in my opinion, also downsides to eating with this approach,” she told the New York Post.

What the Heck is ‘Human Kibble’ Anyway?

On the plus side, batch-prepping nutrient-dense meals can simplify shopping and cooking while encouraging more consistent vegetable intake. “Finely chopping and mixing vegetables with other ingredients may make them more palatable,” Bouvier said. “It can lead to an increase in fiber and nutrient intake.” For people who dread planning meals or hate decision fatigue, this kind of repetition can bring relief.

But the routine comes with tradeoffs. Eating the same thing every day might fill nutritional gaps with certain vitamins or minerals left out completely. And then there’s the matter of joy—or lack of it. “Consuming the same meal repeatedly can lead to boredom and decreased satisfaction,” Bouvier warned. “Food should be more than fuel.”

The bigger concern might be how this approach reflects a rigid mindset around eating. “We are so much more than what we eat,” Bouvier said. “Food creates memories, traditions, and experiences.” A diet that cuts you off from that might be technically healthy—but not necessarily worth it.

If you’re going to try your own version of “human kibble,” she suggests switching up your ingredients regularly, adding herbs and spices, and occasionally remembering you are, in fact, not a golden retriever.