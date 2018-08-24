Is Ice-T Dril? An Exhaustive Investigation

A theory has been making its way around Twitter over the last few years. It suggests that Ice-T and Dril are kindred spirits, or perhaps even the same person. And indeed, there are some suspicious similarities between the Body Count frontman and the anonymous internet auteur. Both masterfully use the medium of Twitter to dole out brilliant gems of unsolicited advice, irreverent brain droppings, and absurdist armchair commentary.



After months of Twitter users floating this theory at Ice, he finally addressed the situation, claiming that he was unfamiliar with the works of Dril:

No diss .. Please explain to me what’s Dril? https://t.co/y9j3V3lADg — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) August 19, 2018

A likely story. But let’s take a look at the pair’s Twitter patterns, which are similar both in theme and style.

First, they’re both Proud Gamers who unapologetically own two consoles:

The fact that some Adults are Butthurt simply because I own 2 ‘game consoles… ‘ So THAT makes me Rich? Absolutely amazes me.. — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) August 23, 2018

ass someone who owns BOTH next gen consoles, as a actual murderer with every halo displayed on my mantle, i've the final word of gamer gate, — my chemical elvis (@dril) October 20, 2014

As gamers, they’ve both run into their share of controller-related health problems:

Gamer Shit: You know you’ve been REALLY gaming when you start getting blisters , hand cramps and burning through controller batteries.. Lol — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) December 9, 2016

haivng the xbox controller vibrate in my lap for 14 hours a day has rendered me sterile , low – t , and betagender — my chemical elvis (@dril) October 31, 2014

They both also have a hard time keeping their cool at Game Stop:

Went to Game Stop today to pic up mu "Collector's Edition of Dead Rising 2" The guy said.."the collectors editions didn't come in…" WTF??? — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) September 28, 2010

in a rage., i farted into the gamestop cashregister, venting my frustration and rendering the money unusable, paving the way for gold stndrd — my chemical elvis (@dril) October 23, 2011

They will game on Facebook and talk all the shit they want there:

I also opened my character 'Griffen' with the Facebook. Com/GearsOfWar code… It's funny cause I'm talking so much shit… — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) September 15, 2011

after muchf bullshit, screaming arguments, i have finally procured the $80 usd necessary to begin development on the face book of gamer. — my chemical elvis (@dril) December 29, 2014

What do their weekends look like? Pretty similar, actually:

“Yo Ice, what cha doing this weekend?” Nothin but a whole lotta leave me alone…. — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) August 3, 2018

its the weekend baby. youknow what that means. its time to drink precisely one beer and call 911 — my chemical elvis (@dril) November 1, 2013

They share the same nihilistic political views:

first you have democrats and rtepublicans. theyre basically the same thing. then you have green party and uh, the whigs. theyre the same too — my chemical elvis (@dril) March 25, 2016

For the Record…. I don’t trust ANY politicians… Just sayin. — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) August 4, 2018



They’re both weary of what Big Government is doing with our tax dollars:

If you vote for a person because you want more MONEY or less taxes.. You’re doing the same money game as the Politicians.. #Poli-Tricks — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) August 12, 2016

youve heard of the trail of tears, well, if the boys in the white house had their way it would be the trail of taxes, and we;d get the shaft — my chemical elvis (@dril) February 19, 2015

Neither will hesitate to block and/or unfollow your clown ass if you support criminals:

This is also a great time to use my block button. FUCK free speech. Unfollow me if you think raping children is ok… — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) November 11, 2010

unfollow me if you hav e ever done or thought about doing war crimes. i dont want war criminals shitting my feed up — my chemical elvis (@dril) November 9, 2013

Neither has much use for Instagram:

I'm not on Instagram that much because I'm not into taking pictures of every Fn thing….. — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) January 12, 2015

instagram?? thats a laugh. if i wanted to see pictures of things i'd pray for eyeballs — my chemical elvis (@dril) May 7, 2013

They both love to quote the late George Carlin:

"You ever notice how your OWN farts smell………………….. good?" Via George Carlin — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) April 16, 2015

"tomorrow the sun will turn into shit and rain toxic death upon every human" -george carlin cobain nietzsche LXIX — my chemical elvis (@dril) September 23, 2010

Both men bust huge, debilitating nuts:

A REAL nut… Feels like every bone in your body comes out the head of your dick… Say no more. I'm done. Fall asleep in 2min. — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) January 19, 2011

i.. im gonna lose it!! im absolutely ready to crap all my damn cum out !!! — my chemical elvis (@dril) August 3, 2013

But while both Ice-T and Dril have similar views on sex, politics, and gaming, it’s their views on Twitter that really coincide. For example, they each keep one eye on their online haters:

Daily Game: Remember this… EVERYONE following you on social Media is NOT your friend.. Be careful what you post about yourself…. — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) April 29, 2017

i spend lots of time thinking about how many of my depraved, miserable followers would murder me if they could get away with it #SocialMedia — my chemical elvis (@dril) November 24, 2013

Both understand that losing followers now and then is all part of the game:

I actually love it when I LOSE followers…An old player once told me.. "Get the weak ones out!" I live by that rule! — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) June 18, 2009

i lose about 6,000 followers eveory time i make one of my humiliating tweets. the cost of business — my chemical elvis (@dril) March 13, 2014

They both have interesting ideas for Twitter execs on how to deal with blocked accounts:

propsoing to twitter a groundbreaking event called "The Banquet of Forgiveness" , where every blocked person on every account gets unblocked — my chemical elvis (@dril) October 1, 2017

I vote that if someone gets BLOCKED 5 times they get a 'Verified Troll' emblem. — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) December 5, 2012

They both have a ZERO tolerance policy for smashing that block button:

hello. what is your online user handle please? ok. ok thanks. blocked — my chemical elvis (@dril) April 17, 2017

"Oh shit… I said something dumb to Ice T on Twitter and got Blocked.. What happened?!" Zero Dumb Fuck Policy. — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) January 12, 2014

Both will deal with their timelines as they see fit:

Honestly, I very rarely check my timeline.. I just read your comments..and RT some. FLTG is like a personal chartroom to me. — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) February 10, 2012

my timeline.. is my empire. oftentimes i find my self scrolling through it and just taking it all in;, feeling little to no shame whatsoever — my chemical elvis (@dril) October 4, 2014

They will read the comment boxes as they deem appropriate to do so:

When I post a pic it's because I want to… If I read the comments it would mean I care what people think… F comment boxes. — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) September 9, 2014

(in worst human voice possible) folks rmember to click that fuckin like & subscribe button and leave a comment below in the fuckin box there — my chemical elvis (@dril) December 16, 2015

The bloggers go nuts for their tweets (guilty!):

if youre not a fellow big time social buzz blog appreciateor then spare me thhe wretched crap of the bullshit — my chemical elvis (@dril) November 25, 2014

Are people actually still talking about my Twitter??? If they follow me I'll give em something to print everyday on their bullshit blogs.. — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) August 18, 2011

They can both get down with a good unboxing video:

Haha.. Comments on my 'Unboxing video are 99% positive. 1% want me banned.. Or are worried about my TVs aspect ratio.. Fuckin TROLLS — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) September 8, 2011

my blood glucose test strip unboxing video maintains a remarkable zero views despite me spending $8000 on Media courses #TheThursdayNiteRat — my chemical elvis (@dril) November 21, 2013

They recognize the correlation between posting and having a high IQ:

On Twitter… Your followers will have a similar IQ to YOU… Smart people don't usually follow dumb MFs. — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) June 30, 2013

my IQ has increased 10 points ever since i stopped tollerating people mucking about, on the time line — my chemical elvis (@dril) July 22, 2016

Exhibit B:

I believe that everyone that follows me has a relatively high IQ. I've blocked all the Dumb Fucks. — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) May 6, 2014

Every Time I read a new Tweet on my time line. My IQ increases by One Point. — my chemical elvis (@dril) April 15, 2016

They know how to rile up the haters:

Bonus Game: If you shut down your Haters enough… They usually just shut the F up….. And hate in the silence of their pathetic lives… — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) June 4, 2017

let me tell you how i deal with Haters. i collect their piss in a jar and keep it next to my monitor. why?? uhrh. i think it makes them mad — my chemical elvis (@dril) July 23, 2012

Neither is the type to kiss and tell:

Sex2 lots of guys is EXTREMELY important.Especially if they don't get it that often.I've noticed, guys that talk sex the most,get the least — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) July 26, 2011

dont worry ladies, im not one of those"Bros" who talks to girls about sex stuff. anyway, i have an entire bra stuffed in my mouth right now, — my chemical elvis (@dril) December 5, 2015

But they are the type to get in fights on the bus:

Daily Game: Never stop your Car, to fight with MFs on the Bus stop…. — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) July 5, 2018

if you have a problem with me kissing pictures of Dragons while driving the bus, fight me. i just ate like 30 hotdogs and im near invincible — my chemical elvis (@dril) January 15, 2013

They both recognize their manhoods could stand to get examined by an OBGYN:

it is extremely fair to say that my entire pelvic dick area resembles the singular breast of a pregnant European — my chemical elvis (@dril) June 27, 2013

Next I have to ultrasound my dick because of the size rumors… — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) November 30, 2012

They both look back at the toilet afterwards:

I always look back in the toilet when I'm done.. Maybe I should start posting some pics.. Some Pretty impressive shitz…#FLTG — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) November 9, 2010

(looking into a big toilet filled with shit , piss and toilet paper, shaking my head) this is fucking stupid. hardly worth my time — my chemical elvis (@dril) February 10, 2016

And finally, they both do the public service of spotlighting the potential dangers of an April Fools joke:

Don’t get shot over an April Fools joke Today…… — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) April 1, 2017