Is It Actually Okay To Have An Arsenal-Themed Wedding?

At some point in our lives, we will all find ourselves trying to recover from a harrowing relationship breakdown. One moment we are frolicking through a field of fresh barley towards our beloved other halves, the next we find ourselves slumped on a sofa, mascara running down our faces, apathetically trying to scrub the mushy peas out of our squalid bathrobes. Before we can reach for the channel changer, a 13th consecutive episode of Don’t Tell The Bride begins. As we choke on our bitter sobs, something dawns on us – organising a wedding is an absolute nightmare.

Herein lies a crucial epiphany: a relationship breakdown is a blessing in disguise. If our relationships get serious and we feel compelled to tie the knot, we’ll have to start making decisions about flower arrangement and origami napkins which, let’s face it, none of us are qualified to make. Forget the fact that forming a meaningful human bond opens us up to heartbreak when our mortal companion invariably dies – if we marry them, who’s going to pay the bar tab? Who’s going to organise the catering? Do we want fancy canapés at the reception? Or mini hamburgers?

Plus, we need to make a decision about whether or not the wedding should be themed around Arsenal Football Club.

See, theming a wedding ceremony around the Gunners is sort of “a thing” at the moment. The trend started when an Arsenal fan called Barry Jenkins got married in full matchday kit, shinpads and all. Now, doubtlessly inspired by Barry’s efforts, a couple in Malaysia have gone one step further.

They’ve picked Arsenal-themed decor, Arsenal-themed place cards and Arsenal-themed wedding bouquets, while also inviting guests to attend their nuptials wearing Arsenal shirts. They love Arsenal, they love each other and so, naturally, they have marked their lifelong union with as much Arsenal miscellany as they can get their hands on.

Now, it’s hard to know what to feel about this.

On the one hand, societal norms suggest that theming an entire wedding around Arsenal is a bit excessive. Sure, a couple might be fanatical about football, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they have to reference the fact on their special day. If someone has an Arsenal-themed wedding and their relationship turns sour, should they be required to have an Arsenal-themed divorce? There are a multitude of ethical and legal questions here, all of which complicate the marriage process further.

On the other hand, people should be allowed to express their mutual devotion however they see fit. Who cares about societal norms, who cares about tradition, who cares about spurious legal queries? If a couple want to get married wearing Joel Campbell shirts, rubber Arsène Wenger masks and an assortment of their favourite half-and-half scarves, who are we to stop them? And if Gunnersaurus officiates the ceremony? Well, all the better.

Yes, organising an Arsenal-themed wedding must be a complicated, stressful and elaborate process. But then again, so is being in love.