Is It Love or Just Great Sex? 5 Questions to Ask Yourself to Find Out.

So often, people stay in unhealthy, unfulfilling relationships because of strong physical intimacy and chemistry. I’ve heard this justification countless times from friends and even strangers on TikTok. They’ll share 10+ reasons why their relationship is falling apart, then rationalize their decision to stay with shrugged shoulders and a simple “but the sex is so good.”

“Physical chemistry is powerful, and it doesn’t switch off just because the emotional side of a relationship has changed,” says Emily Conway, adult intimacy expert and CEO of Dragon Toys. “That disconnect between what you feel in the bedroom and what you feel everywhere else can make things incredibly hard to make sense of.”

Videos by VICE

Do you feel a disconnect between the sexual and emotional intimacy in your relationship? If so, here are five questions to ask yourself before going any deeper.

1. Is Sex Holding the Relationship Together?

While sex is important to many people, it’s certainly not the end-all, be-all of healthy relationships. If your main reason for staying is that the sex is good, then it might be time for a hard conversation.

“The body doesn’t necessarily get the memo when the emotional connection starts to break down,” says Conway. “Attraction is biological. It’s tied to familiarity, muscle memory, and the comfort of someone you know. That doesn’t just disappear overnight.”

“Comfort is a legitimate thing to value in a relationship,” Conway adds. “But it’s worth asking whether comfort is keeping you somewhere that isn’t actually making you happy or isn’t right for the other person either.”

2. Do We Feel Connected Outside the Bedroom?

Physical intimacy can sometimes strengthen emotional intimacy, and certainly vice versa. However, it can also cloud your judgment when it comes to the authenticity and depth of your emotional connection. To have a healthy relationship, you must feel connected outside of sex.

“Knowing when to stay and when to let go is rarely a clean decision, and great sex makes it even harder to see clearly,” Conway says. “But physical chemistry alone is merely one part of something that needs to work in multiple ways.”

3. Do We Enjoy Time Together That Isn’t Physical?

When you spend time with your partner, is it centered around sex? Would you still enjoy a date night that didn’t end in the bedroom?

“If you strip away the physical side of things and ask whether you actually enjoy each other’s company, the answer can be quite telling,” says Conway. “A lot of people find that harder to answer than they’d expect.”

4. Are Conflicts Resolved or Just Postponed?

Unfortunately, many couples use sex as a band-aid over deeper wounds. While makeup sex can be a great way to reconnect after an argument, ask yourself whether you’re actually resolving conflicts or just distracting yourself with a good time.

“You can’t make a clear decision about a relationship if you’re not being honest with yourself or your partner about where you actually are,” says Conway.

5. Would You Still Choose Each Other If Sex Slowed Down?

Be honest with yourself and each other: if your sex life shifted, would you still feel connected?

Sometimes, life gets in the way, and sex takes a backseat for a bit—especially in long-term relationships. From periods of stress to chronic health conditions, various everyday issues can impact your physical intimacy. If sex is all you have, your relationship will inevitably fall apart.

“If both people are willing to be honest, and there’s an earnest desire to reconnect emotionally, it’s absolutely worth exploring that, whether through open conversation or professional support,” says Conway. “Some relationships can find their way back.

“But if the effort is one-sided, or if the honest answer to those questions is that you’ve grown apart, staying for the physical side will only delay something inevitable. Sometimes the kindest thing for both people is to recognize that, and act on it.”