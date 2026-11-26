Is it selfish to spend the holidays with your partner instead of with your family? According to a therapist, despite the guilt and shame we might experience when making this decision, no, it is absolutely not inherently wrong to spend your own time the way you want to.

“It’s a great time to think about what is going to serve you best in the long run,” says Dr. Courtney Crouse, PsyD, postdoctoral clinical psychology fellow and therapist with specialized training in couples, family therapy, relationships, and attachment. “If you’re living in alignment with yourself in a healthy way, then embracing empowerment to make your own decisions with confidence is a wonderful choice.”

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Does that mean mom and dad will understand? Well…not exactly. But perhaps this is a good time to practice those boundary-setting skills.

Managing Holiday Guilt as a Couple

If your family expects you to travel home for the holiday festivities, yet all you want is a quiet dinner with your lover, you have every right to skip out on the social events this year. Sometimes, a more low-key, private holiday season is just what you need to reconnect with yourself and your partner, especially if you’ve had an otherwise stressful or exhausting year.

Of course, with this decision often comes guilt, especially in close-knit families that expect attendance.

“Managing guilt for spending the holidays with a partner can be particularly tricky to navigate,” says Dr. Crouse. “Helping to ease some of that guilt can come from self-reassurance, facing the discomfort of putting yourself first, and addressing the feeling of obligation towards family members.”

To many of us, feeling accepted, loved, and on good terms with our family is directly tied to survival—or, at least, to our perception of it. Disappointing our loved ones can feel scary and threatening to our sense of belonging. This is why so many individual people-please their families far into adulthood.

“Having the conversation can bring up fears like ‘What will they think of me if I don’t come?’ or ‘They’re going to be so disappointed,’” Dr. Crouse says. “To help alleviate some of these stressors, it can be good to remind yourself that the reasons for not visiting are often cumulative and stressful. And, no matter the reasoning, your decision not to go is valid, and you don’t need permission to set boundaries and make decisions that will benefit you. Taking a stance of self-empowerment by reminding yourself of these facts can help ease some of those fears.”

How to Set Boundaries With Family Members During the Holidays

While the holidays are a great time to visit family members and celebrate with loved ones, you don’t owe anyone a stressful trip home. If you’re simply not feeling up for it this year, be honest and transparent with your family. According to Dr. Crouse, it helps to approach the conversation with a plan.

“This can look like writing it down, practicing with a friend/partner, or saying it to yourself in the mirror,” she explains. “A nice script could be something like ‘[Insert family member’s name here], I’ve decided that I am going to spend the holiday with [partner’s name]. I love you and hope you have a wonderful time celebrating.’ And if you’d like, you can add that you will call them or video chat with them as a small compromise on the day of. This will help them feel like they’re still being included and thought of.”

Of course, you might anticipate some negative reactions or guilt-tripping, which is only part of the process.

“Setting boundaries with family members is what I like to call the ‘final boss’ of boundary-setting skills,” says Dr. Crouse. “This is where old habits tend to come out the strongest, even if it’s something that you’ve worked on in every other area of your life. So, go into it with the expectation that there may be some feelings of regression. That is totally normal.”

To prepare for this, she recommends considering how you might handle the worst-case scenario.

“Think about what response you’re most afraid of, and practice responding to it,” Dr. Crouse says. “While it can be deeply uncomfortable in the moment, it will help you not to freeze or feel caught off guard.”

And if you get so caught up in your own guilt and shame that you begin compromising or crossing your own boundaries, remember that you are allowed to prioritize your own wants and needs.

“Time off can be precious, so choosing to spend it with someone you enjoy being around is a good act of self-care,” Dr. Crouse says. “If there is dread, unnecessary stress, and a feeling of having to endure, that is a sign that you may be giving in to what others want as opposed to listening to your needs.”