Kanye West Could Be Premiering His Latest Single on BBC Radio 1 Tonight

Who actually listens to the radio? Sure, there’s been a recent resurgence in the format, with a bunch of artists taking to Apple Music to spin through their record collections, but the likelihood is you’re not going to be listening to damn thing unless there’s going to be some sort of exclusive content. Like, for example, tonight’s BBC Radio 1 show with Annie Mac, which is set to feature an appearance from Kanye West.

The listings on the BBC Radio 1 website state that in tonight’s show, Kanye West will supply “the Hottest Record”. For those who don’t usually listen to Radio One, “the Hottest Record” is a regular feature where artists premiere brand new material. So tonight it is very likely that we will be feasting on some new music from Kanye. That, or this is some sort of elaborate troll and we’ll hear the latest patched version of “Famous” instead. Whatever the case, Yeezy has also been interviewed for the show. Ahead of the broadcast DIY Magazine reports some of the topics the pair covered, which includes a segment on last year’s headline set at Glastonbury.

“It really put me into a slightly depressed state and it put me back in the position of when I was in high school and I got fired from my job, or when I played my music for R. Kelly and he told me he was going to sign me and then three months later I didn’t have any money I couldn’t afford a haircut, I couldn’t take my girlfriend to the movies and I’m still in my momma’s bedroom, working on beats and I was that close to being signed by R. Kelly… I don’t usually get nervous, I prepare, I get fully prepared. When that music messed up in the beginning it tapped into my nerves and when you’re nervous or vulnerable something special and something different can happen.”

Kanye West will make an appearance at 2 PM EST / 7 PM GMT tonight. You can tune in to the show here.