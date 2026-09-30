Is Lil Wayne Getting Married? New Orleans Rapper Seemingly Teases Engagement to 23-Year-Old

Listening to his music, Lil Wayne never seemed like he was going to settle down and tie the knot. He always rapped about hooking up with women, to the point where he quipped that he wished he could get with “every girl in the world.” That never seemed conducive to buying a ring and getting being with one person for the rest of your life.

But after a recent video, it seems like Weezy is getting out of the game for good. In a video from his fellow Cash Money Hot Boy B.G., the New Orleans legend congratulated his friend and collaborator on his engagement to his new fiancée, Brooke Jones. Then he teased that he might be the next one off the market with his partner, Madi Cannon.

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“Congratulations b***h,” Lil Wayne grinned, before pointing the camera at the 23-year-old to chime in. “And I’m marrying this one—this is Madison. This is my fiancée. And congratulations. Let us know what color we’re wearing. I’m the best man, you hear me? Love you b***h.”

B.G. didn’t acknowledge Lil Wayne’s alleged engagement tease. Instead, he rejoiced in the caption that his longtime friend approved of the arrangement. “My lil Brodie gave me his blessings @liltunechi,” he wrote.

Could Lil Wayne Finally Be Getting Married Soon?

This came after Wayne made it clear he wasn’t settling down just yet. In fact, he made it seem like he and Madi Cannon were actually splitting up.

“I would like to clear something up,” Lil Wayne told his fans in a live stream. “No, I’m not engaged. I had a beautiful thing going on with an amazing person. But, obviously, due to the validity of the temperature of today’s crazy world and culture, I considered, I don’t want to be such a burden on such an amazing person. So, we decided to part. Sucks.”

Lil Wayne is the father to four children with four different women. He has his 27-year-old daughter, Reginae, and three sons: Dwayne and Kameron at 17, and Neal at 16. Two of the women were actress Lauren London and R&B singer Nivea.

In other Weezy-related news, we might be getting another installment in Tha Carter series. “I’m not sure if we going to just name my next album Tha Carter VII, but I got albums coming as well. But I don’t know when, if they going to just name it Tha Carter VII or they’re going to wait for another album and name it that, you know. But I got music for days,” he told Barstool Sports.

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