Is Limp Bizkit Working on a New Album?

It’s been about four years since Limp Bizkit dropped their sixth album, Still Sucks, and it looks like a follow-up might be on the way.

The reigning Gods of Nu-Metal have teased that they’re working on new music by taking to Instagram to share an image of themselves in a studio in none other than Nashville, Tennessee.

Does this mean we’re getting a Limp Bizkit country album? Probably not, but Nashville’s country-metal crossover culture has been growing over the years, with artists like Hardy and Lakeview blurring the genre lines and bringing a lot more heavy elements into heartland music.

All that to say, the Bizkit fellas probably are not going country; they likely just feel good energy at the studio in Music City USA. Also, they’re opening for Metallica in Nashville this weekend (5/1), so they may just be taking some time to do a little songwriting and recording in their downtime.

Fred Durst Has Noticed Limp Bizkit’s Diverse Fanbase

At this point, it’s unlikely Limp Bizkit could do anything to overwhelmingly alienate their fanbase, one that frontman Fred Durst has noticed is quite diverse in age these days. During a 2023 appearance on the Club Random podcast, Durst shared that he’s been seeing a lot of younger fans at their shows.

“These days, every night I’ll say, ‘How many people is this your first time seeing Limp Bizkit?’ The whole place raises their hand. ‘How many people are under 30 years old?’ The whole place raises their hand,” he said. “I think the people who grew up liking Limp Bizkit probably are a little older and they’d probably rather me do a Paul Newman and give them some salad dressing, or some soap.”

“You know, they’re not listening to that kind of music right now,” Durst continued, surmising that a lot of older LB fans may have moved on from the more aggressive music of their youth. “And so maybe there’s a hip hop kind of current going through our music that maybe helped us through time.”

Why There’s No Limp Bizkit Merch

“I took everything away. I didn’t want to market anymore. I don’t sell merchandise online. I don’t sell it at concerts,” Durst went on to share. “I didn’t promote anything, because I wanted to pull back and see what our music could do through a noisy world. How do you rise above the noise?”

“And luckily, I’m so grateful, but it’s just there’s a resurgence,” he concluded. “It’s just happening. It’s young people that are reacting to the material.”