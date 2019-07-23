Hold Up: Quentin Tarantino Says He’s Talking to Uma Thurman About ‘Kill Bill 3’

Tarantino has been teasing the prospect of making a third Kill Bill movie for years: He said he wanted to revive the franchise in 2009, and called Kill Bill Vol. 3 a “possibility” back in 2015. On Monday, he gave us new hope that a final installment in the series might actually, finally happen, telling Josh Horowitz of MTV’s podcast “Happy Sad Confused” that he and Uma Thurman have “talked about it recently”—and that he’s still down to make the thing.

“I have thought about it a little further. We were talking about it literally last week,” Tarantino said. “If any of my movies were going to spring from my other movies, it would be a third Kill Bill.”

In the past, Tarantino said the movie would pick up long after the events of Kill Bill Vol. 2, and likely center on Vernita Green’s daughter, who—after watching Beatrix Kiddo completely wreck her house and murder her mom in Vol. 1—would now, ostensibly, be looking for revenge. But before The Bride has to get in some absurdly intense samurai sword duel on a speeding motorcycle or whatever, Tarantino apparently wants to let her chill for a minute. In 2015, he said he’d give her “some time with her daughter,” and allow her to “actually enjoy her life for a while” before having to fend off a bloodthirsty, ruthless Copperhead Jr.

Here’s the problem: Tarantino just finished his ninth movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and he’s vowed to stop directing after his tenth, which is looking like it might be an R-rated version of Star Trek that feels like “Pulp Fiction in space,” apparently. Luckily for anyone desperate to see Uma Thurman pluck out somebody’s eyeball or blow up their heart with her bare hands again, there’s a loophole. Tarantino’s apparently counting both Kill Bill movies as a single film—if he wasn’t, he’d technically have already made ten—so, ostensibly, Kill Bill 3 wouldn’t break his weird, self-imposed rule about ending his directing career on a round number.

Whether or not Kill Bill 3 will actually happen is still a toss-up, but judging by how much Tarantino loves to talk about the thing, it seems like he’s pretty serious about making it. Here’s to hoping that, someday, we’ll finally get another chance to watch Uma Thurman tear it the hell up in a yellow jumpsuit and face off against, like, Zendaya or something in a duel to the death. Lord knows we’ve waited long enough.

