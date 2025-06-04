Is Relationship Anarchy a Potential Solution to the Loneliness Epidemic?

Dating app Feeld has teamed up with sex educator Ruby Rare to launch “State of Dating: Vol. 3: Relearning Love in an Age of Loneliness.” The research found that 36% of 25 – 36-year-olds have practiced Relationship Anarchy (RA), and 1 in 5 are already practicing RA unknowingly.

RA is a nontraditional approach to relationships that prioritizes a variety of relationship types rather than just romantic connections. Here’s what you should know about this new philosophy and how to use it to your advantage.

What is ‘Relationship Anarchy’

“Relationship anarchy” is a philosophy that rejects relational hierarchies and values authentic connections with shared values. For example, while many people might rank romantic relationships as more important than platonic ones, relationship anarchy challenges this notion. Rather, you can define the value of a relationship based on your emotional fulfillment within it.

According to a press release by Feeld and Ruby Rare, ‘relationship anarchy’ (RA) was coined by writer and activist Andie Nordgren. This relationship style “follows politically anarchic principles of anti-capitalism and anti-hierarchy.”

“The key concept is that no relationship should be bound by any rules not entirely agreed upon by the involved parties,” Rare said in the press release. “RAs regard all of their personal relationships ‘as equally important, unique, fulfilling different needs or desires in their life, and as possessing similar or identical potential for emotional/physical/mental intimacy, love, and satisfaction.’ Through my personal experiences, I’ve learnt RA prioritizes community, mutual care, and the cultivation of diverse, meaningful relationships—not just those centered around romance or sex.”

RA challenges the traditional standards we put on our relationships and connections. While many believe this approach is damaging and leads to a lack of accountability within relationships, Rare explained that’s merely a misconception. Rather, it’s a philosophy that asks us to consider what actually meets our emotional and relational needs, regardless of what society deems “right” or “wrong.”

“Although the term ‘relationship anarchy’ remains relatively niche, it raises a compelling question: could this framework help reimagine how we all approach connection—regardless of whether we identify as monogamous, non-monogamous, or somewhere in between?” Rare asked. “RA moves beyond debates about romantic and sexual exclusivity and invites a broader conversation about care, autonomy, and emotional intention.”

How can relationship anarchy help address loneliness?

According to Rare, “there’s a clear correlation between RA awareness and lower levels of loneliness.”

In fact, Feeld’s data states that relationship anarchists are 31% more likely than non-RA to report feeling like they can shape their relationships to meet their personal needs. They’re also 20% more likely than non-RA to report having a reliable support network.

Many RAs also approach dating with different intentions. For example, RAs are 28% more likely to use dating apps to build friendships and communities for themselves. Rather than putting all the weight on romantic connections, they rely on all types of relationships to meet their emotional needs. Additionally, they’re 27% more likely to value small yet deep connections to help reduce loneliness.

“People practicing RA report feeling more connected—not because they have more partners, but because they’re choosing and shaping connections more intentionally, and doing this across a variety of relationship forms,” Rare said.

While the stigma of RA can discourage people from practicing it, the benefits of RA seem to outweigh the costs for many people. However, it might take a lot of unlearning to confidently own this relationshal approach.

“Data suggests that when people have the freedom to create relationships that meet their emotional needs, they build stronger support systems and feel more fulfilled,” Rare said. “Put simply: More variety, more intention, more honesty = less loneliness. RA isn’t the only path—but it’s one that’s clearly working for many people already.”