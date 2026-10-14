Is Rock Music Dead? This Early 2000s Indie Frontman Says ‘Almost,’ and We Can’t Argue With His Logic

Brandon Flowers has been associated with the indie rock scene since The Killers debuted in 2004. But lately, the frontman has been dabbling in country and folk, a noticeable departure from his typical Las Vegas-style rock. On his latest solo album, Thrasher, released in August 2026, Flowers dove headfirst into country folk-style storytelling. The result had him convinced that rock music is on a downward trend.

Speaking with Pollstar magazine in October 2026, Flowers shared these insightful, if not alarming, thoughts. What do you do when a Millennial indie rock icon says the world isn’t interested in rock music anymore? When asked if rock as a genre was doing better than before, Flowers gave a firm, “No.”

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He continued, “It’s almost dying. We’re living in a post-rock world.” However, while he “[doesn’t] think it’s going to ever die,” it’s become clear that “we’re past it.”

Building off of that comment, Flowers explained his reasoning for rock’s current state. With music production becoming so accessible these days, it’s easier than ever to make music. Whenever, wherever, and however, people are creating music for better or worse.

Brandon Flowers Says Rock Music Is a Dying Genre Because Music Is Being Turned Into Content

Brandon Flowers continued, “I think it’s too easy to make content and to make music, and there’s just not enough self-reflection going on or enough growth happening before we’re trying to put ourselves out there.”

There’s no denying the truth in that statement. With social media, streaming platforms, and recording software, it’s never been easier for someone to record a song in their bedroom and then immediately upload it. Although Flowers’ statement is a bit surface-level, it touches on a crucial aspect of music. At some point, constantly uploading first- or second-draft songs becomes less about making music and more about making content.

Being a musician becomes an online identity instead of an art form. Not to say that all hyper-independent bedroom-produced internet music is bad. But there’s an element of it that can lead to the commodification of music.

Additionally, the link Brandon Flowers makes becomes clear when you consider strictly online musicians who don’t play their music live. When it’s one person with GarageBand on a laptop, it’s harder to determine the good ideas from the bad. Everything ends up online, and amateur musicians are often laid low by hubris before they even learn the ropes. Truly, Brandon Flowers makes a good case for slowing down and taking our time.

“You’ve got to hone what you’re doing and make sure that it’s good enough, get out there and play, and know what it feels like to have something be great or have something suck instead of just releasing things,” Flowers concluded. “That would be one thought about it.”

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