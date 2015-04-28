Is Simon Cowell the Next EDM Supremo?

Last night saw the SyCo empire march into hitherto unexplored territories with the announcement of the newest addition to their talent show tally: Ultimate DJ. We still don’t know a huge amount about it, but Cowell has revealed he’ll be partnering with Ultra festival and search engine Yahoo! to make the show.

We first caught wind of Cowell’s plan to sashay onto the dancefloor last year although it’s not clear whether this is exactly the same show as they had previously planned. Either way, Cowell’s clearly had his eye on the EDM market for some time.

With the odd exception, the Cowell-backed-and-fronted shows invariably promote the kind of bland ‘talent’ that lands in bargain bins in Asda the nation round weeks after the confetti’s been swept up by Dermot or Ant and Dec. These programmes lionise the saccharine and the sentimental and perpetuate the myth that ‘normal’ people with ‘normal’ jobs are deserving of a sticky kind of patronising sympathy if said ‘normal’ job gets in the way of their dream of being the next Jane McDonald. But hey, maybe it’ll be different when instead of watching Sandra — a 36 year old mother of two from Rotherham who always wanted to be a singer before a nasty cough put paid to that — belt out a showtune for the Romanesque approval of Louis Walsh, we’ve got DJ Ian from Hartlepool haphazardly clanging his way through a two minute set of UK Funky while Steve Aoki watches on.



Ultimate DJ is set to offer the lucky winner a Sony Music recording contract and a headline spot at a major dance festival. Which shows that while Simon’s maybe not quite understood the difference between producers and DJs, he is probably quite keen on finding someone more akin to Madeon than Maceo Plex.

To do so, the show’s going to have to go beyond just broadcasting people DJing. After all, no one’s ever streamed a Boiler Room set and thought it’d be improved by Simon Cowell dropping a few shoulder shrugs and firing off a few gun fingers in Oneman’s direction. So how are they going to make Ultimate DJ as watchable as it’s predecessors? By borrowing wholesale from other reality shows, we hope. Take a pinch of Masterchef — a dubstep selector is forced into mixing disco — a bit of The Apprentice — week six’s live show sees our contestants trying to rouse a care home with a mini-rave — a smidgen of Big Brother — throw a couple of bicep-heavy bros in a house with drum machines and Red Bull and watch social sparks fly — and a dollop of that Cowellian pizzaz we all know and love and, hey presto, you’ve got a storming series of Ultimate Producer Who Makes Chunky Festival EDM and Can Mix Two of His Own Tracks Quite Well in Front of An Audience and Can Do So While An Expensive Light Show Buzzes About and He Fist Pumps Quite Firmly. If anyone can make that, it’s Simon Cowell. Even if the thought of him getting sweaty down the front at Tomorrowland is the stuff of nightmares.