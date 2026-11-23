Sleeping until noon on Saturday feels like the one perk of being a grown-up with a job. Your heart might not see it that way.

Researchers looked at six months of Fitbit data from more than 10,000 American adults, then checked their medical records over the next several years. They wanted to see how sleep habits affected the likelihood of developing heart disease, heart failure, and other health issues.

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The results, published in Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality and Outcomes, suggest that sticking to a regular sleep schedule could be just as important as getting enough sleep.

This Common Weekend Sleep Habit Could Be Putting Your Heart at Risk, Study Finds

For every additional 29 minutes of variation in how long people typically slept from one night to the next, their risk of major cardiovascular problems was 24% higher. The same variation was associated with a 32% higher risk of heart failure and a 20% increase in type 2 diabetes risk.

People who went to bed and woke up at different times throughout the week also had a higher risk of heart problems. But here’s what’s surprising: how many hours they slept on average didn’t seem to make a difference in this study.

Researchers suspect our internal clocks have something to do with it. Irregular sleep can interfere with the body’s ability to regulate blood pressure and blood sugar, so staying up until 2 a.m. on Friday and sleeping until noon Saturday isn’t “making up” for anything.

“While we often focus on getting a full eight hours of sleep every night, having a regular sleep schedule […] is a practical, actionable step anyone can take that may help protect their heart and blood vessels,” lead researcher Minh Tuan Viet Nguyen told ScienceAlert.

There’s even a name for the way our weekend schedules get out of hand: social jet lag. In a 2017 University of Arizona study, researchers found that every hour of difference between weekday and weekend sleep schedules was associated with an 11% higher likelihood of heart disease. That research was preliminary, but it raised similar concerns.

The newer study can’t prove that irregular sleep causes heart disease, either. People with unpredictable schedules might work overnight shifts or deal with other health issues that affect their sleep.

The researchers want the American Heart Association to consider sleep consistency in its heart health assessments, since its current checklist focuses on how many hours people sleep. And given the findings, it’s easy to see why.

So much for sleeping until noon. You don’t have to give up your weekends, but keeping your bedtime somewhere in the same neighborhood might be a good idea.