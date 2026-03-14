Is Starfield Coming to PS5 Next Month?

Although a PS5 port hasn’t officially been revealed yet, a new leak is adding more evidence that sci-fi fans may be able to access Bethesda’s 2023 RPG, Starfield, on the Sony console in April 2026.

Starfield PS5 Version listed for pre-order on retailer website

Screenshot: Gaming Replay

Starfield released as a Game Pass Day One highlight all the way back in September of 2023. Gamers had very high expectations for Bethesda’s take on the sci-fi RPG genre and the title ended up receiving some mixed reviews from fans and critics at launch.

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Despite that, it’s still a very popular title and it’s a bit surprising that it has stayed exclusive to the Microsoft ecosystem for so long, considering how open Microsoft has been with making other titles cross-platform within a year or so after their original launch.

Although there hasn’t been any official word about ports to other consoles, there have already been many rumors that the game is going to make its way to the PS5 and the Switch 2 in 2026. The latest leak comes from Gaming Replay, a Portuguese retailer, that currently has a listing in its online shop for ‘Starfield PS5.’

The Starfield PS5 listing on Gaming Replay is posted as a pre-order and includes a projected April 7, 2026 release date. At this time, neither Bethesda nor PlayStation has confirmed that date, or that the port is officially happening at all. That said, the April 7 release date rumor also aligns with a previous rumor from leaker Billbil-kun that suggested the PS5 version would be coming in early April 2026.

Screenshot: Bethesda Softworks

If Starfield really is going cross-platform next month, it seems like an official announcement would need to arrive sometime in the next week or two to give players a chance to secure their pre-orders and build a bit of hype.

If it does turn out to be true, it will be very interesting to see if any new features or content are included and bundled into the new edition to add some extra incentives to check out the game so long after its original launch. It’s possible that Bethesda could put the DualSense haptic feedback to interesting use and attempt to really make the PS5 version the ultimate console experience for the game by harnessing the PS5 Pro’s power for gamers who own that high-end version of the console.

Starfield is available now on PC and Xbox Series consoles. At this time, there is no official release date for a PS5 version.