Is Subscribing to OnlyFans Cheating? The Internet Can’t Decide.

A 20-year-old woman from Western Australia just put her foot down in a way the internet is calling everything from “dramatic” to “dead right.” The crime? Subscribing to a local porn star’s OnlyFans account. The sentence? A brutal breakup—followed by national debate.

Maddi Miller, who lives in a mining town near Perth and works as an OnlyFans creator herself, shared that she caught her boyfriend scrolling explicit content in bed next to her. But it wasn’t just any account—it was women she personally knew. “It was a huge breach of my trust,” she told news.com.au. “I wouldn’t be asking his mates for nudes. It’s the same thing. It’s betrayal.”

Turns out, she’s not alone in thinking that subscribing to X-rated content crosses a line. According to the Great Aussie Debate, a massive lifestyle survey that polled over 54,000 Australians, half of respondents said paying for adult content online is “definitely” cheating. Another 42% said “it depends on the interaction,” meaning that OnlyFans-style cheating is now officially its own relationship gray zone.

Only 8% of Australians said it’s totally normal in a relationship.

OnlyFans Betrayal Is the New Cheating

The divide is sharpest between genders. More than 61% of women think subscribing to adult creators counts as cheating. Men? Just 35.5% feel the same. As Miller pointed out, the content wasn’t the issue—it was the secrecy. “If my ex had asked to watch something together or told me he was curious, we could’ve talked about it,” she said. “But he lied, and that changes everything.”

Sex worker and media agency owner Lucy Banks agrees. “The strongest relationships are the ones built on trust, open dialogue, and mutual respect,” she told news.com.au.

Banks said the conversation around cheating has evolved with platforms like OnlyFans. It’s not just porn anymore—it’s interactive, it’s personal, and for many, it feels closer to real-world betrayal.

As for Maddi, she’s moved on. But the incident still lingers. “It created a lot of self-doubt that still feeds into my relationships today,” she said.

Looks like the age-old question—what counts as cheating?—is just another black and white question of the past. Now? It’s much more gray and blurry.