Now that Grand Theft Auto 6 is finally out, many are discovering a familiar voice on the radio. The game already contains many references to the 1980s, given its connection to the 2003 game Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, set in 1986. Aside from that, multiple cultural references tied to the city go back to the 1980s, such as the films Scarface and the television series Miami Vice. To add to the many connections between real-life Miami, the fictionalized Vice City, and the 1980s, an icon from the decade has lent his voice to the game.

Weird Al Yankovic had hinted that he might be attached to a video game. It wasn’t revealed that he’s included in the most anticipated video game release in history. Since the release on November 19, 2026, Weird Al can be heard on the radio station Vice City FM. The station plays hit songs from the 1980s, curated specifically for older gamers. The station is reminiscent of the classic radio stations from Vice City.

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The iconic singer launched his career in the 1980s. For decades, Weird Al notoriously released parody versions of hit songs. It got to the point where people came to expect a Weird Al version of any new song. Given Weird Al’s explosive, charismatic personality, he’s the perfect host for Grand Theft Auto radio.

Other Familiar Voices In The New Game

Aside from Weird Al’s voice on the radio, there are other familiar voices in the new game. Bad Bunny is the host on Cocoteo FM, voicing El Martillo. Lana Del Rey lent her voice as Delta Dawne, the host on Back Country Radio. Other artists who came cameos included Denzel Curry, Freddie Gibbs, Kodak Black, Big Mike, and Sexyy Red.

Additionally, Manni L. Perez voices Lucia Caminos. He’s best known for his work on television shows such as Law & Order: SVU and Chicago P.D. Dylan Rourke, from shows such as 9-1-1: Lone Star and Station 19, plays Jason Duval. Veteran character actor Stephen Root, who starred in cult classics such as Office Space, voices Brian Heder. Former Saturday Night Live cast member Bobby Moniyan voices Cal Hampton, and former MadTV star and comedian Bobby Lee voices Andre Ye.

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM