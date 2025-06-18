Is the Earth’s Core Leaking? This ‘Ghost Plume’ Says It Might Be.

There’s something hot and restless deep under Oman—and it’s not a volcano. Scientists say they’ve found evidence of a “ghost” plume, a huge column of scorching rock rising from Earth’s core with no visible surface activity. No lava. No smoke. Just slow, silent upheaval.

The research, published in Earth and Planetary Science Letters, describes what’s now being called the Dani plume, and it might be the first of its kind ever detected. It’s hundreds of kilometers wide (about 125 to 185 miles), 200–300°C hotter than the surrounding mantle (that’s 392–572°F), and has likely been lurking there for tens of millions of years.

Videos by VICE

“This study presents interdisciplinary evidence for the existence of a ‘ghost’ plume beneath eastern Oman,” the team writes.

It started with a seismic hiccup. As waves passed through eastern Oman, they slowed—hinting at something more subtle and much hotter underground. Then came deeper boundary anomalies at 410 km and 660 km below the surface (255 and 410 miles), geological red flags that usually point to a mantle plume. Except this one wasn’t doing any of the things plumes are supposed to do. There’s no surface signature—just seismic weirdness and rising heat.

But that doesn’t mean it’s harmless. Modeling suggests the Dani plume might have shoved the Indian tectonic plate around 40 million years ago and could still be lifting Oman’s terrain today. The craziest part? It might not be the only one. “While individual results alone may appear inconclusive, their collective contribution provides a consistent and robust interpretation,” the team added.

If ghost plumes are real—and if more are out there—they could force scientists to rethink the entire playbook on how the planet moves, cools, and evolves. Especially since this one appears to be leaking more heat from Earth’s core than expected. That matters for everything from plate tectonics to magnetic field dynamics.

In other words, the planet may be a lot more thermally active beneath our feet than we thought.

It’s not every day scientists discover a planetary force that’s been reshaping continents without leaving a trace. But that’s the thing about ghost plumes. You don’t see them coming—they’re just…there. Simmering. Waiting.