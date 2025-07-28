Is the Next Ghost Recon Game Switching To Unreal Engine?

The upcoming Ghost Recon game is going to be different from the last couple of installments in multiple ways. The most noticeable way might be a wholesale change of engines and a return to the series’ roots.

But if Ubisoft really wants to blow our minds? Stay away from the live service thing.

GHOST RECON back to Unreal Engine and FIRST-PERSON gameplay

Play video

As reported by Tom Henderson of Insider Gaming:

“This game is going to Unreal Engine. I mean, Ghost Recon was on Unreal Engine in the past, they dropped that for Anvil and Snowdrop. I don’t know why they’ve made this choice, I don’t know if it is to get back to that feel, I guess? But it seems like they’re going to Unreal Engine 5 this time, which is pretty interesting”.

I know that people didn’t love Ghost Recon: Breakpoint. I was not one of them. Ghost Recon: Wildlands is absolutely the superior game. This is unquestionable. But I loved what Breakpoint was before we got the squads back. I enjoyed the isolation and the overall gameplay (except the loot system).

And I thought the story meshed well with what we got at the time. Part of me wishes that Ubisoft had stuck to what they had and just made efforts to improve the game around it. But I also get what people have traditionally come to Ghost Recon games for. And that wasn’t close to it.

Speaking of tradition, the next game may be returning to its First-Person roots. I know I played some of these games. But I don’t remember my time with them. So, with an eye on hope that Ubisoft doesn’t lean too crazily into the live service schtick (I know, false hope), I’ll say I’m cautiously optimistic about the next entry.

I know that not every game needs to be that. And I think the last year or so has been an obvious indicator of that.