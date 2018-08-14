Is This the Best Action Movie Since ‘The Raid’?

We’ve only seen the trailer, but BuyBust looks like it might be the best action movie in years… or at least since the last John Wick movie. The movie, the work director Erik Matti, follows a Manila drug squad on a botched “buy bust”—it’s where cops buy drugs, then arrest the dealers—in the city’s most-dangerous slum (the fictional Grasya ni Maria). Basically everyone dies, and Anne Curtis (playing a traumatized cop named Manigan) has to fight her way out of a slum full of criminals and regular folk who just want to be left alone (sound familiar?).

It also squeezes in social commentary about Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte’s brutal war on drugs, taking aim at a corrupt system where no one comes out clean. There’s no Indonesian release on the schedule yet, at least not according XXI and CGV, but it’s showing in Singapore, so fingers crossed we get it here before the end of the year.