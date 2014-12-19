Is This the Most Important Artwork of 2014?

A week after TIME anointed images ranging from Ellen’s Oscar selfie to Thomas van Houtryve’s drone-aided photo of house boats as 2014’s 10 most influential photos, Guardian writer Jonathan Jones, today, singled out Robert Longo’s 10ft-wide charcoal drawing of Ferguson police holding back protestors as the most important artwork of the year.

Entitled, Untitled (Ferguson Police August 13, 2014), the image emerged out of a year where the relationship between images and justice, as mediated through social platforms like Tumblr, has never been more intertwined. Explains Jones, “Since the first protests and police reaction that Longo set out to draw, this has become an ever more significant moment in the old and unending story of racial injustice in America. Longo’s picture looks prophetic and monumental. It should be purchased by the Museum of Modern Art or the National Gallery of Art. This is a true history painting for our time, done from photographs in desolate charcoal.”

So, is Jones right about Longo’s drawing? Or was another work more significant? Share your nominations for the most important artwork of 2014 in the comments below.

