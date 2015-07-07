Is This the Sexiest Secret Lair Ever?

Goldfinger’s lair has nothing on Casa Brutale, a stunning new architectural concept for a sleek, modern take on the cave dwelling from Greek designers Laertis-Antonios Ando Vassiliou and Pantelis Kampouropoulos, a.k.a. Open Platform for Architecture (OPA Works). Inspired by vernacular Greek architecture, sustainable design, and the work of Tom Kundig and Adalberto Libera, the duo set out to design a structure that could match “the breathtaking visions of the wild, Greek landscape and the Aegean Sea as untouched by human intervention,” Vassiliou tells The Creators Project. The sea seamlessly blends with Casa Brutale’s rooftop pool, surrounded by brutalist concrete mixed with warm, natural wooden and glass features carved directly into the cliff face.

Vassiliou and Kampouropoulos are in the process of designing the engineering and construction process for Casa Brutale, after which they’ll be in the market for a Bond villain or a Tony Stark type to live there.

