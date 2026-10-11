Is TikTok Ruining Your Skin? Here’s What Experts Have to Say.

As Allure reported, new research presented at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress 2026 warns of the dangers of following Korean skincare advice presented in TikTok videos. Obviously, the findings should also discourage readers from blindly following other internet skincare videos; the study was not intended to criticize Korean skincare itself, which has led countless beauty enthusiasts to achieve gorgeous results when practiced correctly.

The EADV writes:

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“In one of the first studies of its kind, researchers analyzed videos related to popular Korean skincare and ‘glass skin’ routines in May 2026. […] After exclusions, 38 videos were assessed for dermatological claims, safety information, quality, and reliability using the Global Quality Scale and modified DISCERN. Almost 95% of the videos contained at least one misleading claim, while 84% failed to account for different skin types, 45% promoted excessive combinations of active ingredients without appropriate safety guidance, and 32% promised instant results. ‘What surprised us most was how consistently basic safety information was absent,’ noted lead author Dr Maria Lúcia Paysano.”

Before You Try Another TikTok Skincare Routine, Read What Researchers Found

As Dr. Paysano pointed out, irritation, over-exfoliation, acne flare-ups, and disruption to the skin barrier can result from treating TikTok as a reliable source, especially when multiple active ingredients are combined without a medical professional’s approval. Videos posted by both the badly influenced and concerned dermatologists have spread online, documenting these repercussions. The harm caused by anti-aging products on too-young skin, as part of the “Sephora Kids” phenomenon, is among the issues aggravated by social media that have come to the public’s attention.

If you want to work toward great skin safely, enlist a rock-star cosmetic dermatologist to assess your specific situation and needs. Granted, plenty of qualified dermatologists make a habit of sharing advice online—watching their videos can help you formulate questions for your provider and further explore the potential risks of whatever treatments that provider might propose. However, I have seen even supposedly trusted celebrity dermatologists fail to note the true risks of the products they recommend, and paid promotion and other factors that drive non-objective suggestions persist.

Now, back to the EADV, who continues:

“The potential real-world consequences of following viral skincare trends were highlighted in a separate observational study presented at the EADV Congress 2026. The study included 94 patients who developed a new or worsened skin condition after using cosmetic or dermatological products promoted on social media. Chemical exfoliants containing alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs) or beta-hydroxy acids (BHAs) were the most frequently implicated products, reported in 34% of cases, followed by over-the-counter retinoids (27%), vitamin C serums (14%), and niacinamide-containing products (11%). […]

Reactions ranged from irritant contact dermatitis (42%) and acne onset or significant worsening (28%) to rosacea flares or rosacea-like dermatitis (12%), post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation (11%) and superficial chemical burns (7%).”

That said, when it comes to what constitutes a healthy routine, experts sometimes give advice many of us perfectionists might not like to hear: Less can be more.