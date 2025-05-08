Is Timothée Chalamet Performing a Secret Bob Dylan set at Glastonbury?

There’s a rumor going around that Timothée Chalamet might not be done with his initiation of Bob Dylan. NME reports that the A Complete Unknown actor just might be planning to turn up at Glastonbury 2025 to perform a secret set of Dylan songs.

While neither the festival organizers nor Chalemet has confirmed the rumors, it’s speculated that he is planning to perform a short set with the Bob Dylan tribute group Not Completely Unknown on Saturday (June 28 ) at this year’s Glastonbury festival.

It’s believed that they will perform on the Acoustic Stage, which only holds a few thousand people. For comparison, the Pyramid Stage has a capacity of 200,000.

Chalamet’s performance as Dylan in A Complete Unknown has been a critically acclaimed role for the young actor and has even garnered him several award nominations, including his second Oscar nomination. The film also earned him the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role.

Speaking about taking on the role of a living music legend, Chalamet told Coup de Main magazine: “There are two versions of a Bob Dylan movie you could make. You’ve got a version that is a behavioural master class on a guy who didn’t really make eye contact that often, and the mystery that surrounded him. Or you do something that could be disingenuous to his life and work, a greatest-hits compilation that sort of ignores the fact that his career wasn’t a straight trajectory.”

Regarding working with director James Mangold, Chalamet added: “Jim was quick to walk a fine line between demystifying Bob and not doing a sycophantic thing… We didn’t want to draw conjecture that would have demystified the way life was for Bob in Minnesota.”

Timothée Chalamet would love To Portray Bob Dylan again

“That’s why I love the title of the movie, A Complete Unknown,” Chalamet continued. “Some stuff is left to the imagination, because Bob’s ethos as an artist is the myth of self-creation.”

When asked if he had “any desire to play Dylan again at a later age,” the actor replied, “Oh, man, what a great question. The amazing thing about Bob Dylan is: every chapter is interesting. This is almost the most fertile because it’s the beginning. Like I said before, this is the period of his life where the least is available, especially in the early 6os, but you can make a movie out of almost any period of Bob’s life.

Finally, Chalamet was presented with the idea of making a film series out of Dylan’s life, coming back “every 10 years” to portray a “new era” of Dylan’s life, to which he responded: “Yeah, that’d be an incredible opportunity.”