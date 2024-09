Usain Bolt is the fastest man who ever lived.

Anthony Brooks is world class in “speedcubing.” As a member of the World Cube Association, he’s won U.S. and World Championships, has competed blindfolded and one-handed, and owns the record for “Rubik’s Cubes Solved Underwater in a Single Breath” with five. Brooks appeared in the VW “You Can’t Fake Fast” ad and is available for corporate, private, and educational bookings.

Videos by VICE

Usain Bolt is the fastest man who ever lived.

h/t Reddit