Is World of Warcraft Forever Coming to Console?

World of Warcraft Forever revealed an exciting new feature at BlizzCon 2026 that was available to demo at the event and could help lay the groundwork for a possible console release in the future.

World of Warcraft Forever Gamepad Support Details

After months of rumors and speculation, Classic+ finally was officially announced at BlizzCon 2026 in the form of World of Warcraft Forever. The upcoming enhanced vanilla experience launches in just a little less than a month and will include a ton of exciting new features for MMO fans to experiment with.

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“Carve new paths and explore unseen corners of Azeroth in World of Warcraft: Forever, our new, third World of Warcraft experience alongside Modern and Classic. Forever launches November 4 (Beta starts September 17) with three new zones, over 1,000 new quests, nine new dungeons, two new raids, the new Skyborne race, and so much more.”

One of the biggest surprises when it comes to the feature list is the long-awaited official gamepad controller support for a version of WoW. Gamepad support was announced during the BlizzCon opening ceremony WoW Forever announcement and the alpha version version of the feature was available to try out for fans at the event.

The currently build of controller support could be tested on the Skyborne 1-10 experience only and not the dungeon playtest. The new version of WoW launches in November, so it will be very interesting to see how far the alpha build comes over the next few weeks during the game’s beta window.

Although some fans were very excited to see an Xbox controller map at an official World of Warcraft demo event, there are currently no official plans to release World of Warcraft Forever on any other platforms. The game experience will be exclusive to PC at launch.

That said, building out full gamepad support does seem like a logical pre-requisite step to eventually getting the MMO running on Xbox consoles. It will be very interesting to keep an eye on this feature in the coming months and see if Blizzard or Xbox returns with any surprise announcements down the line.

It’s certainly easy to imagine a world in which a WoW subscription is included or tied to a Game Pass subscription at some point in the future, especially if players would be able to play the MMO on Xbox consoles with their normal controllers.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more World of Warcraft news and updates.

World of Warcraft Forever releases on November 4, 2026 for PC.