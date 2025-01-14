Is Your Grandma a Hoot? Nominate Her for ‘The Grammies’

The Grammys are a major deal in the music industry, but this year, there’s another awards show of sorts to look out for: The Grammies.

According to a press release, The Grammies is an online competition recognizing first-rate “grammies” (or grandmothers) on social media. Judged by a panel of internet-famous grandmas across six categories, grandmothers from all over the internet can compete for six different awards:

Best Facebook Presence — judged by @ourfilipinograndma Craziest Story — judged by @crazyauntieann Best Voicemail Message — judged by @the_devonmaid Most Legendary Home Remedy — judged by @grandmaida82 Sassiest Insult — judged by @grannysoffherrocker Best Knick-Knacks — judged by @magdalife57

If you think your grandma fits one of these categories, you can nominate her via a public TikTok or Instagram Reel to showcase her credibility. I already know I’ll be entering my Italian mom-mom for the sassiest insult award.

It’s Officially ‘Grammies’ Season

To enter, make sure your post is public, tag @TheGrammies2025 on Instagram or TikTok, and specify the category you’re entering to win.

“I’m really excited to be a judge for The Grammies,” said Jane McKennan, judge of Best Voicemail Message. “Younger people love to see what grandmas can do, that we have a sense of humor, and that we’re brilliant on the internet. This competition is a great way to prove that age is just a number.”

“We’re celebrating grandmas in such a fun, meaningful way,” added judge Nora Sangalang. “My category, ‘Best Facebook Presence,’ will showcase iconic grandma Facebook moments. Grandmas are naturally funny so they lead to truly great content.”

Winners will receive a digital greeting card and a $100 gift card to “a classic grandma locale, like Michael’s Crafts or Applebee’s.”

Shit, I wish I was a grandma.