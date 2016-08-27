Isaiah Rashad Announces His Debut Studio LP, ‘The Suns Tirade,’ and Drops New Track “Park” to Celebrate.

It’s been two years since Isaiah Rashad’s Cilvia Demo dropped to widespread acclaim. Since then, the Tennessean has been teasing the follow-up, dropping tracks sporadically. We’ve known for a while that perfectly laid-back singles “Nelly” and “Smile” will be there and, at the start of this month, we had “Free Lunch,” the most dextrous, free-flowing track we’ve heard from him since his first release.

“Free Lunch” finally came with the promise of a completed new album, though, and now we know the details. The Sun’s Tirade will be out next week, September 2, on Top Dawg Entertainment.

Rashad also dropped a new song, “Park,” to back up the announcement. Rashad’s voice is stronger here, more energetic, flowing towards staccato. He’s more defiant, too, running over a piano-led beat: “Don’t question your passion / We flipped every fucker we couldn’t be ashing / They got me so high that I look like I’m passive.”

Check out the track below and read our 2014 interview with Rashad here.

