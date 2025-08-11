Isaiah Rashad Told Me His 3 Favorite Future Songs of All Time (Exclusive)

Future is one of the greatest rappers of all time. Anyone who argues otherwise lacks a fundamental understanding of him as an artist or even the genre as a whole. Other all-timers see the light in this too, from Jay-Z to Nas to Andre 3000. He’s one of the genre’s most forward thinking innovators, while simultaneously proving more than capable with formal rapping. Some people might not ever fully understand just how much the Dungeon Family alum means to hip-hop. However, Isaiah Rashad doesn’t have this problem. Instead, he looks at Future as one of the greatest of all time.

Recently, Rashad spoke to us at VICE from T-Mobile’s Club Magenta before performing at Lollapalooza. Of course, he touched on what we should expect from his upcoming album and the influences that inform the record. Towards the end of the conversation though, Isaiah Rashad touched on one of his big digital footprints. Back in 2020, he tweeted “it’s future then hov.” Nowadays, you can’t find that tweet but the screenshot still makes its rounds around Twitter to this day.

Isaiah Rashad Picks His Top 3 Future Songs Ever

Immediately, it’s evident that he has a fully embodied love of Future’s catalog. He pulls b-sides from lesser discussed albums. Additionally, he highlights one record that fans herald as a canon deep cut. “‘Benjamins Burn,’” Rashad says right off the bat, followed by “Hard to Choose One” and “Feds Did a Sweep.”

However, in relation to the original tweet in 2020, apparently, his heart doesn’t hold true to this sentiment anymore. Instead, Isaiah Rashad is holding Jay-Z to a higher standard than before. Additionally, it’s another artist that exists in the same realm with Future nowadays. “It’s not Future over Hov though no more actually. It’s lowkey Hov, then Dot and Future neck to neck,” Rashad says.