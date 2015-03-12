PREMIERE: Watch iSHi’s Video for “Push It” Featuring Pusha T

We’ve already told you that Pusha T is fucking awesome—more than once—and his debut solo album My Name Is My Name continues to be one of the most underrated rap albums of the last two years. (For real, just listen to Kanye, who elegantly once told us, “THIS. IS. MOTHER. FUCKING. PUSHA. T.“) Recently, Push joined Swedish pop producer iSHi—who’s worked with the likes of Lupe Fiasco and Professor Green in the past—to deliver the aptly titled “Push It,” one of the most menacing songs of the year so far. Below, Noisey is excited to premiere the bombastic track’s video, which was directed by Alex Wessely, and the clip matches the song’s intensity. On top of the thundering beats, Push stands, alone, spitting fiercely straight at the camera: “No blemish, no honor / let the flutes go, the snake charmer.” If that doesn’t make you feel like you’re ready to conquer the world, you don’t have a pulse. Yuugh!

@ericsundy

Watch iSHi’s Video for “Push It” featuring Pusha T below.