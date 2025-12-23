IShowSpeed Fortnite Skin Reportedly Leaked, Including Release Date and Cosmetic Items

An IShowSpeed Fortnite skin has reportedly been leaked online by dataminers. The new Icon collaboration is rumored to launch soon as part of Fortnite Winterfest 2025. Here is the alleged IShowSpeed x Fortnite release date and cosmetic items.

Screenshot: X @FireMonkey

While there have been rumors of an IShowSpeed Fortnite skin going back to October, up to this point it was speculation. However, dataminers claim that the Icon Skin is not only real, but that it’s releasing in the battle royale very soon. The leak was first posted by NotPaloLeaks on X, who wrote, “SPEED ARRIVES TOMORROW AT THE SHOP.”

According to the leak, the Fortnite IShowSpeed skin release date is Thursday, December 24, 2025, at 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET. Yeah, you read that right. The new Icon Skin is supposedly dropping on Christmas Eve! However, unlike previous leaks, it doesn’t seem that all dataminers can agree that it’s been 100% confirmed to be IShowSpeed.

Screenshot: YouTube IShowSpeed, X @ronaldobetter07

For example, while NotPaloLeaks says the Speed bundle is coming on the 24th, dataminer HypeX wrote: “Fortnite doesn’t say who it is but people are speculating it’s IShowSpeed, based on his teaser?” As for the teaser, IShowSpeed recently responded to a user on X who asked what his December 24 stream was gonna focus on. In his reply he said “Go back to my first stream ever.”

With Fortnite being his first stream, fans speculate this is confirmation that his skin is releasing soon. So it appears that leakers can agree that a surprise Fortnite Icon collaboration will be dropping on December 24, but it’s not absolutely confirmed who it is. All this is to say, take this leak with a major grain of salt.

All Fortnite IShowSpeed Cosmetic Items Reportedly Leaked

Screenshot: Epic Games, IShowSpeed

Assuming the Fortnite x IShowSpeed collaboration is real, we also have a leak for what items will be in it. According to dataminer Loolo_WRLD, the collaboration will feature two skin variants, back bling, and jam tracks. Strangely, it appears that IShowSpeed might not have any emotes if the leaks are to be believed.

For your convenience, here are all the items in the rumored IShowSpeed Fortnite bundle:

2 Skins

2 Back Blings

2 Pickaxes

1 Glider

1 Wrap

1 Jam Track

Screenshot: X @Loolo_WRLD

Finally, prolific Fortnite dataminer FireMonkey weighed in on the collaboration. In an X post, he added, “On 12/24 at 7 PM ET, this brand new bundle will land in the Item Shop. The final Icon Series of the year is set to capture everything that makes this person a cultural force!” He also posted a picture of IShowSpeed. So it appears that the popular streamer is likely the next Icon Skin to drop during Fortnite.

Screenshot: YouTube IShowSpeed, Epic Games

If the IShowSpeed Fortnite skin leak is real, then we also have the exact times of its release as well. Based on the leaks, the new Icon Skin will appear in the Fortnite Item Shop during the daily reset.

For your convenience, here is a list of when the IShowSpeed Fortnite skin will reportedly release in each region:

Region Local time Local date North America (PT) 4:00 PM December 24, 2025 North America (ET) 7:00 PM December 24, 2025 Canada (Toronto / ET) 7:00 PM December 24, 2025 Brazil (Brasília / BRT) 9:00 PM December 24, 2025 United Kingdom (GMT) 12:00 AM December 25, 2025 Europe (Central Europe / CET) 1:00 AM December 25, 2025 Japan (JST) 9:00 AM December 25, 2025 Australia (Sydney / AEDT) 11:00 AM December 25, 2025

Even if the Fortnite IShowSpeed collaboration is wrong, multiple leakers seem to believe that a new Icon Skin bundle is definitely launching on December 24. So regardless, the release times above should be when the new collaboration launches in Fortnite.

While Fortnite leaks tend to be pretty accurate, dataminers sometimes get things wrong. Unless Epic Games officially announces a collaboration on their official blog, it’s not 100% confirmed. Still, it will be interesting to see if the IShowSpeed collab ends up being true. One thing’s for sure we won’t have to wait very long to find out!