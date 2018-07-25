ISIS claims it inspired Toronto shooter, but Canada says they have no evidence of that

The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria has claimed responsibility for the deadly shooting in Toronto that took place on Monday, even though authorities say they’ve found no evidence the shooter had any terrorist ties.

The terrorist group put out a statement on their online news bulletin claiming that the shooter was a “soldier of the Islamic State, and he carried out the attack in response to the call to target citizens of coalition nations.” It’s not clear whether the shooter had any direct contact with the Islamic State, or whether ISIS simply believes that he self-radicalized after being influenced by their online propaganda.

Canadian authorities are still investigating, but say there’s no current indication that the shooter had any ties to terrorist organizations.

“Since Sunday evening, all areas of the Toronto Police Service have been involved in this investigation. We have received assistance from law enforcement partners at every level and I have been updated regularly,” Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders told VICE News. “At this stage, we have no evidence to support these claims. Accurate information about this investigation will only be released by the Toronto Police Service. We will continue to explore every investigative avenue including interviewing those who knew Mr. Hussain, reviewing his online activity, and looking into his experiences with mental health.”

The shooter killed at least two people and injured 13 others before authorities fatally shot him during an exchange of gunfire.

His motive remains unclear, though his family says he “had severe mental health challenges, struggling with psychosis and depression his entire life,” according to a statement.

“We do not know why this has happened yet,” Saunders said at a press conference Monday. “It’s way too early to rule out anything.”

Canada’s Ministry of Public Safety later indicated that they have not yet come across any links between the shooter and terrorist groups. “At this time, there is no national-security nexus to the investigation,” Hilary Peirce, a spokeswoman for Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale, told the Daily Telegraph.

ISIS often claims responsibility for attacks that it was not directly involved with, citing a 2014 call to action by ISIS spokesperson Abu Muhammad al-Adnani, who instructed the group’s followers to wage attacks in their communities, using whatever means they had at their disposal to carry them out. The group often categorizes seemingly unrelated acts of terror as being a response to this call to arms.

In 2017, for example, ISIS claimed that it had inspired Stephen Paddock, the shooter who opened fire in Las Vegas, killing 58 and wounding 515. But there is still no indication that the group had any contact with Paddock, or that he ever consumed any of their propaganda.

Canadian police have not released any information about what was found on Hussain’s phone or laptop, or given any indication it believes the shooter was directly influenced, or in contact with, members of ISIS.

