“ISIS, where are you?”—English Hooligans Fight With French Youth in Marseille

Today’s opening Euro 2016 match hasn’t even started yet, but already the English hooligans are at it. Last night, some 200 England supporters mixed it up with some French youths in the Old Port of Marseilles. According to Le Figaro, an Irish Pub served as the epicenter of the clashes. As the fighting spread, tables, chairs and beer cans were thrown at the police, who responded in large numbers and with teargas. One Englishman and two Frenchmen were arrested and some French youth remain under investigation for stealing English jerseys and for using an “improvised weapon.”

Both the English and the French media are laying the fault for the violence at the feet of the English fans, who had been chanting “ISIS, where are you?” and other provocations for much of the day. They also reportedly picked fights with Muslim passersby. Marseilles is one of the most diverse cities in France. It has some 200,000 Muslim residents.

It’s not the first time English hooligans have been involved in crowd violence in the city. During the 1998 World Cup group stage match, English fans clashed with Tunisian supporters.

Tomorrow, England plays Russia in its tournament opener in Marseilles. According to Le Monde French security forces have dedicated some 90,000 personnel to help manage the 300-500,000 British fans traveling from England, Wales and Northern Ireland.