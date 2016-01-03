Islamic State Says It Sends ‘A Message to David Cameron’ With Video of Executions

The Islamic State (IS) has released a new propaganda video that shows the apparent killing of five prisoners, executions it says are intended to send “a message to David Cameron,” warning the British prime minister about the country’s involvement in the coalition bombing campaign in Iraq and Syria.

In the video, a masked speaker with a British accent says it is “strange” that a small island is threatening IS with “a handful of planes.” Cameron, the masked man says, is just as arrogant and foolish as his predecessors, Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, who led the UK during the country’s involvement in the US-led invasion of Iraq. The speaker calls Cameron an “imbecile,” and says the group will “continue to wage jihad… and one day invade your land.”

Videos by VICE

Related: Two Anti-Islamic State Activists Found Beheaded In Southern Turkey

The video opens with five male prisoners in orange jumpsuits speaking in Arabic. The men identify themselves as Syrians from Raqqa, the de facto capital of the militant group’s self-proclaimed caliphate. They mention being supplied with equipment such as concealed cameras “to monitor” IS activities, including the life of women in the city. It’s unclear if they’re involved with activist groups that have faced reprisal killings for documenting conditions in IS-controlled territory.

None of the men mention working for Britain, but one says he was surprised to see video he took on Orient TV and a BBC channel. The speaker at the end of the video calls the five men “spies,” and says that they have been abandoned by Britain. The speech ends with the apparent killing of the five men by masked gunmen in camo fatigues.

Follow VICE News on Twitter: @vicenews