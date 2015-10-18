Islamic State Video Shows Man Being Dragged to Death in Gruesome Execution

The Islamic State (IS) has released a new video that appears to show a pair of gruesome executions in Libya.

The footage was produced by the Barqah Province of the Islamic State in Libya, according to SITE Intelligence Group, which tracks jihadist activity online.

The video reportedly shows two people affiliated with Libyan “militia elements” being killed by IS militants. One takes a shotgun blast to the head after being forced to dig his own grave. The other is shown being handcuffed and dragged to death behind a truck. Both victims are dressed in orange jumpsuits, a hallmark of previous IS execution videos.

The Libya Herald reported that the killings occurred in an IS-controlled area in the city of Derna. The man dragged behind the vehicle was identified as 43-year-old Rushdi Ageela Omran Al-Masouri, who allegedly confessed to spying. The second victim was reportedly 23-year-old Mohamed Tayib Ali Al-Amri, who allegedly confessed to storing weapons in a house southeast of Derna.

Elsewhere in Libya, IS forces in Sirte reportedly crucified two men. One of the victims was identified by the Libya Herald as Shekih Muftah Busetta Al-Warfali, who was reportedly detained two months ago after being accused of spying for the group Libya Dawn. The news outlet also reported that IS claimed to behead and crucify 84 year-old Sheikh Said Almadani in Sirte after a court found him guilty of sorcery.

