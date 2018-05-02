You Can Explore the Island from ‘Lost’ in This ‘Far Cry 5’ Map

Far Cry 5 takes place in the majestic mountains of Montana, but the series has long been firmly rooted in more tropical climates. Thanks to Far Cry 5’s built-in map editor, enterprising fans are creating all kinds of unique maps. YouTuber Un-Break-Able has taken things to the next level though, with his recreation of the mysterious island from the television show Lost.

According to Un-Break-Able’s description, “everything from as small as Sun’s garden to all 9 Dharma Initiative Stations are included. The map cannot unfortunately be made to scale but was made as large as possible.”

Recreating a model of the location from a show like Lost required some guess work. The show was notoriously fluid with reality. Things appeared and disappeared. A smoke monster roamed the land. Polar bears came out of nowhere. “Some assumptions had to be made,” Un-Break-Able wrote in his description. “Such as the Hydra Station where we saw many of these rooms but how they were organized and connected in the complex was impossible to determine.”

The map is available on the PS4 version of Far Cry 5’s arcade mode. It’s called LOST TV Series. Enjoy.

