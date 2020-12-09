Israel’s Former Space Security Chief Says Aliens Have Prevented Nuclear War

An ex-Israeli official formerly in charge of the military’s space program claims that aliens have already visited Earth, but that an “intergalactic space federation” is preventing the United States, Israel, and other countries that are in on the secret from revealing it to the public.

Haim Eshed, a three-time-recipient of the Israeli Security Award and current professor, told Israel’s newspaper Yediot Aharonot that space aliens have been in exclusive talks with Israel and the United States for many years. He is a supposedly serious person who was in charge of a supposedly serious military space program, but he offers no evidence to any of his claims in a wide-ranging interview which reads like the nonsense you’d find on the cover of a supermarket checkout tabloid.

“Not all the governments of the world know,” Eshed told Yediot Aharonot. “There’s a group of partners—Americans, Russian, Japanese, British, Chinese—who are coordinating not to reveal this, and they asked not to publish it.” And by “they” he means the galactic federation.

Eshed said that Donald Trump is aware of this agreement, and was on the verge of revealing it, but ultimately didn’t because the aliens insisted humanity isn’t ready.

“If I had come up with what I’m saying today five years ago, I would have been hospitalized,” Eshed said in his interview. “Today, they’re already talking differently. I have nothing to lose. I’ve received my degrees and awards; I am respected in universities abroad, where the trend is also changing.”

Some other fantastical and unsubstantiated claims Eshed makes in the interview:

— Aliens prevented the Soviet Union from striking back against the U.S. with a nuclear weapon after the Bay of Pigs invasion of Cuba. In fact, he says aliens track all nuclear activity and prevent nuclear wars from erupting on Earth.

— Aliens have an underground base on Mars that houses both extraterrestrials and human astronauts.

— That governments agreed to some kind of publishing embargo of their existence in exchange for a variety of advanced technologies, like anti-gravity, which Eshed claims we currently possess.

Obviously, there is zero evidence any of this is true, and when the interviewer at Yediot Aharonot presses him for evidence Eshed obliquely refers to articles that he says he can show the interviewer later.

Similar talk has been happening at the high tables of the U.S. government since August when the U.S. Navy released videos of what they called UFOs. Eshed references former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, who has long supported the search for UAP (unidentified aerial phenomena) and has spent millions of tax dollars to do so.

“I think the legislators are afraid to do this for fear they’ll be charged with wasting taxpayer dollars,” Reid told Motherboard in a previous interview. “Even some of my staff told me to stay away from all this. But I never looked back. It was something I was interested in. I thought it was something that government should be involved in. And I think we have the Pentagon and other government officials don’t continue work on this it’s a really unfortunate thing for the country because other countries are doing it.”

Other governments like Japan, who announced this September it will begin tracking UAP, have gotten in on the extraterrestrial hype as well.

Does the fact that these unhinged conspiracy theories are coming out of the mouth of a supposedly serious and knowledgeable man make them any more valid? Absolutely not. If anything it shows how even academics, government officials, and other people who are in charge can also believe really nutty conspiracy theories.