It Finally Happened; I Replaced My Razer Iskur X… Because Razer Came Out With the Razer Iskur V2 X (Review)

I’ve been using the Razer Iskur X for roughly two years now. Before jumping into the world of a proper gaming chair, I was always finding my way into cheapo chairs that didn’t support my body the way that they should. After finding myself sitting behind a desk for countless hours a day, I realized that I needed to finally invest in something that would work in my favor, rather than against it. And after spending over eight hours a day in my Iskur X, it’s time to finally say goodbye. Ironically enough, it’s being replaced by its bigger and better brother, the Razer Iskur V2 X.

I Forgot How Nice It Feels To Sit In a Brand New Chair Again, and the razer Iskur V2 X Feels Niiiiiice

The Razer Iskur V2 X is one of those chairs that immediately catches your attention. On the design front, it doesn’t differ much from its predecessors. The model that I’ve been testing is in the familiar Razer color scheme: black and green. It’s flashy enough to catch your eye, while not being overly “loud”, especially compared to some of their other designs. But the Iskur V2 X improves on the original in many meaningful ways, all while coming in at a much lower cost.

The longevity of the Razer Iskur V2 X also seems to be a major improvement. My original Iskur X has seen better days at this point. Pieces of the leather are slowly chipping off, and the original sheen and shine have long since left. It’s still a pretty chair, to be honest. But it’s seen many better days. The Iskur V2 X is made with breathable fabric, features a wider seat, and has lower side panels. Criss-cross applesauce sitters, rejoice. We finally have a chair that lets this happen without an issue.

Compared to the Iskur V2, there are fewer features overall. There’s no adjustable lumbar support. 2D Armrests only have up and down movement and a bit of horizontal adjustment. It’s a very basic chair that excels where it matters most: comfort. It’s few frills, all style, and offers exactly what we need. An exceptional seat for long days at the office.

Even With Non-Adjustable Lumbar Support, My Back Has Never Felt Better

I’ll swear up and down about my Razer Iskur X. Even after testing many other chairs, I always find my way back to this one. Maybe it’s just because it has my “grooves” or something. But I’ve always found myself plopping back into this chair whenever the moment arises. Well, at this point, I do believe that my original Iskur is going to be retired to the upstairs Retro Gaming Den, because the Iskur V2 X has completely stolen my heart.

The wider seat, lower side fins, and the 152° of tilt make this comfortable for long periods of sitting. Seat cushioning has also been drastically improved, with an overall thicker cushion. There are some days that I’m in this chair for almost 12 hours, and I’ve never once felt like there was a tremendous amount of pressure anywhere on my body. While I originally thought that my Iskur X was the most comfortable chair that I’ve used, personally, it’s unsurprising to find out that its second iteration would fix my small complaints.

One thing to note, however, is that the Iskur V2 X is a fairly firm chair. Compared to ergonomic chairs, it’s still going to have that “gaming chair” feeling. It’s like sitting in a very comfortable car seat, after all. So it may not be the best choice for someone with ongoing back issues in the long run. If you’re prone to an achy back, however? This should be more than comfortable.

Razer Iskur V2 X Technical Specifications

Razer Iskur V2 X Features Technical Specifications Chair Cover Color Light Gray or Black with Green THS Chair Cover Material Lumbar Cushion (Non-Adjustable) Base Steel Frame Steel Armrests 2D (Height, Swivel) Caster Size 50mm Casters Gas Lift Class 5 Foam Type PU Moulded Foam Adjustable Back Angle 152 Degrees Lumbar Cushion (Non Adjustable) Integrated Lumbar Adjustable Headrest None Recommended Weight <299 lbs Recommended Heigh 160 cm – 200 cm

I Don’t Think You Can Find a Better Chair for $299

Gaming chairs are expensive. And more often than not, if you aren’t willing to dish out plenty of cash, you’re going to be left with a bad taste in your mouth. There are plenty of off-brand gaming chairs that clock in around the $200 mark, but I’ll say this much right now. Just save up that extra hundred dollars and get the Iskur V2 X. You and your back will thank me later. With fantastic lumbar support, incredible comfort, and half the price of their premium model? The Iskur V2 X is the best chair in its price bracket, bar none.

While it may not have all of the bells and whistles that the standard Iskur V2 has, this chair isn’t going to let you down as long as you’re using it. Pair it with a 3-Year Warranty, and you’ve got something special here. Razer products are typically expensive, so the fact that this chair offers this much value is genuinely shocking to me. And if it holds up half as well as my original Iskur X, I’ll be a very happy camper.

Verdict: Best In Its Class

The Razer Iskur V2 X is available now in Gray or Black and Green. A sample was provided by Razer for the sake of review.