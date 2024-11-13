It Isn’t the Super Bowl but Lil Wayne Just Landed a Gig With the NFL

Twelve-year-old me would never believe the news that came out earlier this week regarding the newest addition to the NFL Network’s highly-watched program, “NFL Gameday Morning.”

Lil Wayne has been tagged as a weekly guest on the show. He will appear as an analyst – no, seriously – alongside some of the best in business like Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, Gerald McCoy, and Steve Mariucci. His first “shift” will be Nov. 17.

Videos by VICE

If you’re wondering how any of this came to be, well, I’m still stumped.

There’s no doubt he’s an NFL fan. Anyone who follows him knows he has an undying love for the Green Bay Packers. That’s a bit ironic since he’s from New Orleans, but he explained that his fandom was born from the Packers’ 1997 Super Bowl win in his hometown. His Dad attended the title game and brought back a bunch of green and yellow memorabilia that Lil Wayne grew up with.

Later in life, the rapper even put out a song about his favorite team.

There was also a ton of speculation that he would be this year’s halftime performer with the game being in New Orleans, though he was passed over for Kendrick Lamar. I’m already penciling him in as a special surprise guest at the Super Bowl, though. After all, he and Lamar have multiple songs together.

As for Wayne becoming a weekly guest on the NFL Network, the news first came out at halftime of the Germany game between the New York Giants and Carolina Panthers on Nov. 10.

I love the move, even if it’s from out of left field. Some of these pregame shows can be, for lack of a better term, dry or boring at times. That’s not necessarily the issue for this particular program, but bringing in a personality like Lil Wayne will certainly spice things up and bring in even more eyes to catch his weekly appearances.