It looks a lot like Theresa May is enjoying her last days as prime minister

As if her recent series of embarrassing defeats weren’t enough to contend with, now British Prime Minister Theresa May has to negotiate Brexit while facing calls to resign from within her own party.

On Monday, the chorus grew louder, after the weekend surfaced a plot to oust her by members of her own Cabinet.

May is trying to win support in Parliament for her beleaguered Brexit deal that would avoid the U.K. crashing out of the European Union with no agreement in place. The deal has already been defeated twice in Parliament by huge margins, and May said she would try to pass it for a third time only if she felt there was enough parliamentary support.

But with the April 12 deadline for Britain’s exit looming, MPs could make May’s departure a condition for them switching their vote and supporting the deal.

May is expected to update members of her Cabinet on Monday, a meeting that could determine how much longer she stays in the job. Should she refuse to resign, senior members of the Cabinet could quit in protest.

The influential Sun Newspaper, which has backed May throughout much of the Brexit process, called Monday for the PM to resign on its front page.

Tomorrow's front page: Theresa May must announce that she will stand down as soon as her Brexit deal is approved and Britain is out of the EU https://t.co/yuYDd56bQz pic.twitter.com/o8BOYOvggS — The Sun (@TheSun) March 24, 2019

Environment Secretary Michael Gove and the May’s deputy David Lidington were touted Sunday to take over as interim PM. However, both stated publicly that they remained in support of May’s premiership.

More than a million people took to the streets of London Sunday to march in favor for a second referendum.

British Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Monday, March 25, 2019.