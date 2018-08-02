It only took 3 months for Ivanka to disavow family separation

Ivanka Trump said she is “vehemently against family separation” Thursday during an interview with Axios co-founder Mike Allen about her tenure as a White House advisor so far.

“A low point in the White House for a number of your colleagues was the kids at the border issue, what is your view of that?” Allen asked.

“That was a low point for me as well, I feel very strongly about that,” Trump said. “I am very vehemently against family separation.”

But Trump has been quiet about the administration’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy, which led to the separation of thousands of immigrant children from their parents at the border earlier this year. As media reports about families began to surface after the policy was announced in April, Trump tweeted a photo of her with her son on May 27, drawing outrage from immigration advocates.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on June 20 encouraging federal law enforcement agencies to “maintain family unity,” which Ivanka praised in a tweet thanking her father.

Thank you @POTUS for taking critical action ending family separation at our border. Congress must now act + find a lasting solution that is consistent with our shared values;the same values that so many come here seeking as they endeavor to create a better life for their families — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 20, 2018

On June 26, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California ordered the more than 2,500 families separated by the administration to be reunified by July 26. On last week’s court-ordered deadline, more than 700 children were still separated from their parents, including around 450 whose parents were deported without them.

Cover image: WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 02: Ivanka Trump, White House adviser and daughter of President Donald Trump, speaks during an Axios360 News Shapers event August 2, 2018 at the Newseum in Washington, DC. Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images.