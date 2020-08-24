It Turns Out Video Game Developers Suck at Playing Their Own Games

The trippy puzzle game Manifold Garden straight up broke my brain last year, and so when I recently asked designer William Chyr whether he was any good at playing other puzzle games, I was taken aback at his honest answer: “I’m actually pretty bad at puzzle games.” Huh.

When I shared this story on Twitter, I jokingly shared this dare:

Videos by VICE

Other game developers who are terrible at the genre they make games for, please out yourself — Patrick Klepek 🎃 (@patrickklepek) August 19, 2020

Thing is, people took me up on it and dozens of developers—designers, artists, writers, playtesters, you name it—bravely stepped forward to admit “I, too, suck at my creations.”

“I have worked on two souls like [games, despite] having a big hatred for Dark Souls and others in the genre and never finishing any of them,” said Mortal Shell combat designer Patty Shannon on Twitter. “I do love working on them though. It’s fun to approach the gameplay of a souls-like from the perspective [of] disliking most of them and learning to understand what people like about them and try to make it more accessible to others.”

It’s a counterintuitive idea: for some, the best way to understand something is to come at it from the outside, but it’s something that was repeated over and over again.

“I somehow lack the attention span to play a visual novel, but have the attention span to write one,” said Extreme Meatpunks Forever writer Heather Flowers on Twitter.

In a sense, it’s inspiring and helps complicate the notion of “expertise.”

One sentiment was almost universally shared by developers who worked on multiplayer games, where the moment their games were released into the world, it instantly became clear they were absolutely terrible at the game they’d spent years pouring their life into.

“One of my favorite experiences as an RTS developer was being absolutely slaughtered in online PVP within hours of launch,” said Command & Conquer designer Sam Bass, who worked on several games in the C&C franchise.

“Battlefield players are really really good,” said DICE head of design Fawzi Mesmar, before linking to a GIF that tried to summarize his feelings on overseeing the Battlefield franchise and constantly getting owned online.

The one that really made me feel better, though, came from Fortnite QA and playtest lead Ryan Rhinebarger, who admitted he “still can’t build in Fortnite,” despite working on the game since 2016. I could never build in that game, either. We’re in this together, Ryan.

It’s a really interesting thread, one that more and more developers have been adding to since the original tweet. Game developers, they’re just like us! They’re bad at games, too.

Here are some of my other favorites:

Absolutely terrible at game development, made Game Dev Tycoon 😂 — Patrick Klug 💚 (@PatrickKlug) August 20, 2020

I worked on Mortal Kombat and I suck at fighting games so bad I sometimes just randomly mash buttons with my palm. I find this technique actually wins about 30% of the time vs. players who use "moves" and "combos". — TREZ MAKES ART AND RIFFS 🥟 (@GameResTrez) August 20, 2020

I suck at fast-paced action arcade games — Rami Ismail / رامي (@tha_rami) August 20, 2020

https://twitter.com/ja2ke/status/1296493434375671815

https://twitter.com/OldPappyThomas/status/1296351691898523654

https://twitter.com/alisdair_wood/status/1296375796584644608

My Threes score was beaten ~2 days after the game came out. — Asher Vollmer / AsherVo@mastodon.social (@AsherVo) August 19, 2020

Despite doing over a thousand hours of QA work on the latest Dance Central game, I am an absolutely terrible dancer — Slab of Pink Hexagons (@vApathyv) August 19, 2020

https://twitter.com/mitchgit/status/1296304946690678784

I was working on VR games while VR gave me motion sickness. https://t.co/uVt7O4fotp — Osama Dorias 🇵🇸✊🏼 (@osamadorias) August 20, 2020

Follow Patrick on Twitter. His email is patrick.klepek@vice.com, and available privately on Signal (224-707-1561).