‘It Was a Joke’ By the Philippines’ Marguerite Alcazaren De Leon and Josel Nicolas By Marguerite Alcazaren De Leon and Josel Nicolas February 19, 2019, 9:00am Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Story by Marguerite Alcazaren De Leon and illustration by Josel Nicolas. Tagged:Best Of 2019, comic week 2019, Comics!, Rodrigo Duterte, the Philippines, vice asia Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE Nicolas Cage’s Slasher Freakout ‘Mandy’ Makes Prog Rock Kick Ass 10.10.18 By Phil Witmer Coeur de Pirate’s Therapeutic Release from Her Ghosts 05.29.18 By Sarah MacDonald Every 2018 NBA All-Star, Ranked 01.25.18 By Michael Pina Police shoot far more people than anyone realized, a VICE News investigation reveals 12.12.17 By Allison McCann, Keegan Hamilton, Taylor Dolven, Kathleen Caulderwood, Carter Sherman, and Rob Arthur