Canadian Bar Livid After Mummified Human Toe Is Stolen (UPDATED)

The staff at the Downtown Hotel in Dawson City, Yukon is furious at a patron who recently visited their bar. Not because this out-of-control customer blacked out on tequila shots and vomited into the ice machine, nor because they threw a stool in an epic bar fight. The hotel is livid because someone stole their toe—and whoever did it will pay.

“We are furious,” Terry Lee, the hotel’s “Toe Captain,” said in a news release to CBC. “Toes are very hard to come by.”

The mummified human toe is used in the hotel bar’s signature drink: the “Sourtoe Cocktail,” wherein brave bar patrons must take a shot (most opt for whiskey) containing the disembodied toe and allow it to touch their lips. The $10 drink has been popular at the Downtown Hotel since 1973, and allegedly close to 100,000 visitors have done the stunt.