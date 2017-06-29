It Will Cost $10 Million to Be the Main Sponsor of Mayweather vs. McGregor

If you’re looking to be the main sponsor of the upcoming fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor, expect to part way with $10million.

That is almost double the record $5.6million fee paid by Tecate to be the “title sponsor” for Mayweather’s fight against Manny Pacquiao back in 2015.

Videos by VICE

According to ESPN, the fees have been set for the fight’s top sponsorships and WME-IMG, the talent agency which purchased the UFC for $4.2billion last year, has sent out proposals to numerous companies to gauge interest in financially backing the contest.

The title sponsor for Mayweather-McGregor will have its logo positioned in the centre of the ring, as well as having its branding on two of the ropes, the ring girls and two non-fighter corners of the ring. Your $10million will also see your company sponsor the first minute of each round on the broadcast, and $500,000-worth in tickets.

For $5million, your deal would see your branding on either McGregor or Mayweather’s corner, $250,000-worth in tickets, and sponsorship of the broadcast corner cam focusing on the fighter’s corner you’ve already paid for.

If the title and two corner sponsorships are snapped up for a total $20million, it would smash the record figure of $13.2million paid to sponsor Mayweather-Pacquiao two years ago.

ESPN’s report also states WME-IMG is set to receive at least 10 percent of total revenue from the fight in accordance to a source familiar with the fight’s negotiations. It’s no wonder why UFC President Dana White and company were so eager to get this fight deal inked.

The sponsorship fees will have been set in accordance to projected interest in this fight. Considering how much Mayweather and McGregor proclaim their love of money and the spoils of combat, this will be music to their ears—even if the fight stinks.