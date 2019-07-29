Italian Beef Sandwich Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 4 hours and 30 minutes

Ingredients

2 pounds|900 grams beef rump roast/bottom round

1 tablespoon kosher salt, plus more to taste

¼ cup|60 ml canola oil, divided

2 garlic cloves, crushed

1 celery stalk, cut into ½-inch pieces

1 medium carrot, peeled, and cut into ½-inch pieces

½ medium yellow onion, roughly chopped

4 cups|950 ml beef stock

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

2 teaspoons dried oregano

2 teaspoons onion salt

1 teaspoon whole black peppercorns

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

3-4 parsley stems

1 bay leaf

1 (12-ounce|340-gram) jar pepperoncini, drained and thinly sliced (reserve ¾ cup|177 ml of the liquid)

4 fluffy sandwich rolls, sliced lengthwise but keep connected on one side

2 cups|500 ml homemade or store-bought giardiniera

Directions

Heat the oven to 325°F. Season meat generously all over with kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper. Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large dutch oven over medium-high. Cook the meat, turning as needed, until browned all over, 7 minutes. Transfer to a plate. Wipe away excess oil. Add 2 tablespoons oil, the garlic, celery, carrot, and onion and cook until golden, 7 to 8 minutes. Return the meat to the saucepan, along with the 1 tablespoon kosher salt, the beef stock, Worcestershire sauce, oregano, onion salt, peppercorns, cayenne, parsley stems, bay leaf, and pepperoncini juice. Bring to a simmer, cover, and place in the oven. Cook until the meat is tender, about 3 ½ hours.

Once meat is tender, remove from cooking liquid and place on a cutting board. Strain the cooking liquid into a small saucepan and keep warm. Shred the meat with a fork, and place in a medium bowl with a little bit of the cooking liquid so it doesn’t dry out. Adjust the seasoning if needed. To serve: lightly toast the sandwich rolls, then add about 1 cup of meat in each sandwich. Ladle ¼ cup|60 ml of cooking liquid over the meat, top with ½ cup of giardiniera and 2 tablespoons of the pepperoncini slices.

