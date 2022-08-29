Italian Combo Calzone Recipe

Makes 6

Prep time: 1 hour

Total time: 3 days (includes overnight refrigeration)

INGREDIENTS

Videos by VICE

**for the poolish: **1 ¾ cups|250 grams high gluten flour

1 cup|250 grams water

½ teaspoon fresh yeast

**for the dough: **poolish (the entirety of it from above!)

4 ¼ cups|600 grams all-purpose flour

1 cup plus 2 tablespoons|150 grams whole wheat flour

1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon|20 grams granulated sugar

4 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon|35 grams kosher salt

2 tablespoons|25 grams extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling

semolina flour, for dusting

¼ cup|55 grams mayonnaise

1 tablespoon sesame seeds

**for the filling: **4 ½ ounces|135 grams hot cherry peppers

1 ½ pounds|675 grams whole milk ricotta cheese

¾ cup|120 grams minced pepperoncini

12 ounces|345 grams shredded low-moisture mozzarella

9 ounces|260 grams cherry tomatoes, seeds discarded, peels roughly chopped

6 ounces|180 grams mortadella, diced

6 ounces|180 grams prosciutto di parma, diced

6 ounces|180 grams provolone, grated

6 ounces|180 grams salami, diced

¾ cup|120 grams minced red onion

2 tablespoons minced fresh oregano

**for the dressing: **½ cup|125 ml olive oil

¼ cup|60 ml red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

½ teaspoon chili flakes

kosher salt, to taste

DIRECTIONS

Make the poolish: Combine all ingredients in a medium container and cover. Store at 20°C for 12 hours, or until doubled in size. Make the dough: The next day and in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a dough hook, combine the poolish with the all-purpose and whole wheat flours, plus the sugar, on medium speed for 10 minutes until a shaggy dough forms. Add 1 cup|250 ml room temperature water and continue kneading until a smooth dough forms, about 10 minutes longer. Add the salt and knead until combined, then stream in the oil until incorporated. You may need to add an additional ¼ cup|60 to ½ cup|125 ml of water, depending on the temperature of your home and the humidity. Cover with a towel and let sit at room temperature for 4 hours or until doubled in size. Meanwhile, make the filling: In a small food processor, blend the hot cherry peppers until a paste forms. Alternatively, mince by hand. Add to a large bowl with the remaining ingredients and refrigerate until ready to use. Make the dressing: In a medium bowl, whisk together all of the ingredients until emulsified, then season to taste with salt. Refrigerate until ready to serve. Divide the dough: Divide the dough into 6 equal-sized balls and transfer to a sheet tray drizzled with olive oil. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight. The next day, take the dough out of the refrigerator and let rest at room temperature for at least 2 hours. Heat the oven to 500°F. Alternatively, if you’re using an outdoor pizza oven*, heat it to 600°F. Working with one ball of dough at a time and on a lightly floured work surface, roll the dough into an 8-inch circle. Transfer the dough to a floured pizza peel and spread about 1 ⅓ cups|360 grams of the filling on half of the circle, leaving a ½-inch border. Fold the other half of the dough over the filling and use a fork to seal the edges closed. Brush 2 teaspoons of the mayonnaise all over the top and sprinkle with ½ teaspoon of sesame seeds. Repeat with the remaining balls of dough. Bake the calzones until golden, about 12 minutes for the home oven and about 5 minutes for the outdoor pizza oven. Cool slightly, then serve with the dressing.

*NOTES FOR COOKING IN THE OONI KARU PIZZA OVEN:

Using Wood: Your temperature will be very hot (900-1100°), tavern-style pizza normally bakes in a deck or conveyor belt oven at 550°F. In order to bring your temperature down, you will need to let heat out. Please be sure to open the vent in the flume as well as the vent above the door in the front. Add wood to the oven and the flame should be low when ready to bake (15 minutes). You will bake with the door open with a total bake time of 3 minutes.

Place calzone into the oven toward the front. Rotate every minute or so to achieve even browning.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.