Italian Combo Sandwich Recipe

Servings: 1

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

1 (6-inch) Italian roll, split lengthwise

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

½ cup thinly sliced romaine lettuce

olive oil, to taste

red wine vinegar, to taste

6-8 slices thinly sliced mortadella

4-5 slices salami picante

5-6 slices salami nostrano

5-6 slices pepperoni

thinly sliced red onions (sliced, super fucking thin)

shaved provolone

Directions

Smear the mayonnaise on the inside of the bottom half of the roll and grind some black pepper over the top. Place the lettuce on the inside of the top half and drizzle with olive oil and the vinegar. Top the mayo with the mortadella, then the salami picante, nostrano, and pepperoni. Finish with the red onions and cheese, fold together, slice in half, and enjoy.

