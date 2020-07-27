Italian Fried Spinach Frittata Recipe

Makes 20
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 40 minutes
Ingredients
1 ¾ cups|200 grams grated parmesan cheese
½ cup|85 grams plain breadcrumbs
¼ cup|15 grams minced chives
1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste
1 (10-ounce|283-gram) package frozen spinach, defrosted and drained
7 large eggs, lightly beaten
freshly ground black pepper, to taste
2 ½ cups|625 ml vegetable oil
Directions
- In a large bowl, mix together the cheese, breadcrumbs, chives, salt, spinach, and eggs. Crank in some black pepper and set aside.
- Heat the vegetable oil in a large saucepan over medium-high. Working in batches, form 2 tablespoons worth of the egg mixture into small patties (about 2-inches wide) and carefully slide into the oil. Cook, flipping once, until browned all over, 2 ½ to 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon transfer to a paper towel-lined plate and season with salt.
