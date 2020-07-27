Italian Fried Spinach Frittata Recipe

Makes 20

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes

Ingredients

1 ¾ cups|200 grams grated parmesan cheese

½ cup|85 grams plain breadcrumbs

¼ cup|15 grams minced chives

1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste

1 (10-ounce|283-gram) package frozen spinach, defrosted and drained

7 large eggs, lightly beaten

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 ½ cups|625 ml vegetable oil

Videos by VICE

Directions

In a large bowl, mix together the cheese, breadcrumbs, chives, salt, spinach, and eggs. Crank in some black pepper and set aside. Heat the vegetable oil in a large saucepan over medium-high. Working in batches, form 2 tablespoons worth of the egg mixture into small patties (about 2-inches wide) and carefully slide into the oil. Cook, flipping once, until browned all over, 2 ½ to 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon transfer to a paper towel-lined plate and season with salt.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here .