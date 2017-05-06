Italian Pasta Salad Recipe

Servings: 6-8

Prep time: 25 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes

Ingredients

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 pound|454 grams bowtie pasta

½ cup|125 ml white wine vinegar

2 tablespoons finely chopped parsley

2 teaspoons dried oregano

2 garlic cloves, minced

½ cup|125 ml olive oil

8 ounces|227 grams mozzarella, torn into pieces

6 ounces|171 grams marinated mushrooms, quartered

6 ounces|171 grams pepperoni, diced

6 ounces|171 grams pitted kalamata olives, roughly chopped or torn by hand

2 ½ ounces|70 grams arugula

1 small red onion, diced

1 yellow bell pepper, cored, seeded, and diced

Videos by VICE

Directions

Bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook, stirring occasionally, until just al dente, about 12 minutes. Drain pasta and run under cold water to cool, then transfer to a large bowl. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, whisk the vinegar, parsley, oregano, and garlic together. While whisking, slowly drizzle in the oil until the dressing is emulsified. Add the Italian dressing to the bowl with the pasta and the remaining ingredients and toss well to combine. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.