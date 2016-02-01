Italian Reporter Has Enough of Dude Brandishing Banana in His Face, Beats Him With It

God bless this reporter who tried—he really tried—to get through his report on transfer deadline news in Italy, but this pest proved to be far too effective. While standing on the street reciting his news, a man with an inflatable banana approached him and just started poking, prodding, even caressing him with it.

At first, he ignores the interruptions, but he gets increasingly agitated. Unfortunately, this only emboldens the troll. At one point he jams the poor guy in the face with the banana and he violently swats it away. Judging by the banana wielder’s reaction, this was a bad move. A sort of Oh, you wanna get nuts? Let’s get nuts expression flashes across his face and then he goes for it: he rubs the banana across the reporter’s head, causing our man’s patience to finally break. He grabs the banana and starts hacking away at the intruder while holding on to his comically large and fluffy microphone.

